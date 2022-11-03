Today, most of the energy we produce is oil and gas. But as we transition towards net zero that will change. This decade we plan to increase to 50% our capital expenditure on our transition businesses globally, and reduce oil and gas production.
Turning plans into action
Every step builds towards a better energy future
IRISH SEA
Small steps towards giant offshore wind farms
Installing massive turbines starts with a subsea survey.
Before we can get wind turbines turning, specialist vessels and crew need to do a massive seabed survey of the Irish Sea.
Their work helps us to know how and where to build the wind farms so they are the most efficient and have the least environmental impact. Once up and running, the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects could deliver enough capacity to power the equivalent of 3.4 million homes and help the UK to meet its climate goals.
The survey crew on board one of the vessels
The SAF-fuelled aircraft takes off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire
UK
Air bp helps to deliver UK SAF first
Air bp supplied the fuel for the first UK flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on all engines.
The RAF Voyager – the military variant of an Airbus A330 – took to the skies over Oxfordshire powered by a Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine and with Air bp-supplied SAF, which has the potential to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces.
The 90-minute test flight was a key step by the Royal Air Force towards its goal of achieving net zero by 2040, and paves the way for a range of possibilities for the future of flying both military and civilian aircraft.
USA
Getting more renewable diesel on the road
Our team at Cherry Point refinery has doubled its renewable diesel capacity to more than 7,000 barrels a day, thanks to around $50 million of work we did to install technology that turns waste vegetable oil and animal fat into fuel for cars and trucks. This upgrade is expected to reduce the CO2 emissions resulting from the diesel produced by up to 600,000 tons per year. That’s like taking around 130,000 cars off the road.
AUSTRALIA
Repurposing Kwinana refinery
In 2020, we announced our decision to stop refining at Kwinana and explore the production and distribution of fuel for the future, including sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. Since then, the team has safely managed more than one million hours of demolition work, involving up to 400 bp staff and contractors on site daily.
NORTH SEA
Oil and gas with lower emissions
Our giant Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading facility out in the North Sea region is leading the charge in our efforts to reduce emissions from our oil and gas operations. The team has already slashed the vessel’s annual emissions by almost 100,000 tonnes in the two years since bp announced its own net zero ambition.
SCOTLAND
SAF powers North Sea helicopter flights
Our Bristow helicopters are flying on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on flights from Aberdeen International Airport to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf.
We’re the first North Sea operator to voluntarily commit to an ongoing supply of SAF for its North Sea flights. That’s helping to decarbonize transport to our offshore operations.
SINGAPORE
Cutting emissions in shipping
Our work to cut the big emissions associated with shipping begins with our team in a Singapore shipyard and a paint pot.
GLOBAL
Building a charging network
We’re adding to our global EV charging network every day.
Sixty-three ultra-fast EV chargers may not sound like a big number. But 63 installed today in London, and 13 installed last week in Madrid, add up to something more – all are steps towards bp achieving its big aim of having 100,000 EV chargers installed by 2030 (up from around 18,700 today).
GERMANY
Decarbonizing heavy transport
Electric trucks seemed unthinkable a few years ago but, by teaming up with fellow innovators, we’ve opened two new state-of-the-art, ultra-fast charging points aimed specifically at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks.
The 300-kilowatt chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy and capable of adding approximately 150-200 kilometres (90-125 miles) of range in around 45 minutes.
It’s another important step on the road to electrification.
An aerial view of an electrified well at the bpx energy site
USA
Electric power helps lower emissions in Texas
No generators, no flares. Just power lines
At our onshore bpx energy operations in Texas, we’re producing natural gas with clean electricity. Tying the wells directly into the grid means no gas-driven generators, no tanks, and no flares.
Electricity is the cleanest, most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to distribute power across an oilfield – and we’re well on our way to our goal of 95% electrification by the end of 2023.
USA
Retail never sleeps
The first ampm convenience store is open in New York City, complete with hot deli and grocery. Located in the Bronx, the new bp-owned and operated store is part of a pilot project to open four ampm stores in the New York market.
Our bp America chairman and president, Dave Lawler, says: “Our offer will be key to attracting and retaining customers of the future, and with New Yorkers always on the go, the Empire State is a perfect fit for this pilot.”
The new site joins the more than 1,000 stores in the chain located from southern California up to Washington state.
AUSTRALIA
Reimagining convenience
Loaded fries, crunchy toasties and roasted chicken might not sound like progress, but they are part of our new food convenience offer that has gone on sale at our retail station in Merrifield, Australia.
It’s not just the food that’s new. Every aspect of the retail experience has been improved – from the new look and feel store to enhanced digital and loyalty offers.
Why does it matter? It’s all part of our push to create a compelling convenience offer for customers at our retail sites down under.
USA
Keeping the turbines turning at Cedar Creek II
Major upgrade boosts clean energy production
NORTH AMERICA
Plugging in a fleet
Hertz and bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America.
AUSTRALIA
Next step for mighty renewable hub
Sealed the deal on the Australian Renewable Energy Hub, one of the world’s largest planned centres for renewable and green hydrogen energy.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
More gas faster
All systems go for our new tieback project in Trinidad and Tobago.
An Aral pulse EV charging point