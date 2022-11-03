IRISH SEA

Small steps towards giant offshore wind farms

Installing massive turbines starts with a subsea survey.

Before we can get wind turbines turning, specialist vessels and crew need to do a massive seabed survey of the Irish Sea.

Their work helps us to know how and where to build the wind farms so they are the most efficient and have the least environmental impact. Once up and running, the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects could deliver enough capacity to power the equivalent of 3.4 million homes and help the UK to meet its climate goals.