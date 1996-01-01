Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences
Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. BP Plus fuel cards
  4. Online services
  5. BP Plus user help guide
  6. Order and update a BP Plus card

Order and update a BP Plus card

Learn more about our BP Plus Online system

Watch a video tutorial or download a simple PDF guide

Order and update a card (pdf 1.7 MB)
Order & update a BP Plus card

Order & update a BP Plus card

BP Plus Online enables your business to order cards for your fleet 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our website provides the option to either order an individual card, or for larger businesses, the ability to order cards in bulk via a template upload.

 

You can select a card for each vehicle in your fleet, or alternatively for each driver in your fleet. All card orders are typically delivered to your business via Australia Post in up to 10 business days, depending on location.

 

  • When logged in to BP Plus Online, choose 'Order a Card' from the 'Cards' menu or click on the 'Order Card' link under the 'Manage Your Cards' panel on the homepage
  • The process to order a card is split into four dedicated screens
  • Complete all mandatory fields shown on each of the four 'Order Card' screens, as directed
  • Finally, press the 'Order Card' button to place your order

BP Plus Online enables your business to modify your existing card details 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our website provides the option to either modify an individual card, or for larger businesses, the ability to modify multiple cards in bulk via a template upload.

 

IMPORTANT NOTE: Some modifications will require a new card to be issued, whilst other modifications are made only in BP systems. Any modification that results in a change to either what is embossed on the front of the card, or encoded in the magnetic stripe of the card will result in a new BP Plus card being issued.

You have the ability to change a card's PIN either using BP Plus Online or at a BP site at the point of sale.

 

How to change a PIN using BP Plus Online:

 

  1. Choose 'Find and Update Cards' from the 'Cards' menu or from the 'Manage Your Cards' panel on the homepage
  2. Search for the card you need by entering a keyword or using the 'Advanced Search Options' panel to refine the search criteria
  3. Select the card who's PIN you want to update from the list returned and click on the card number to reveal a contextual menu
  4. Choose 'Change PIN' from the menu
  5. Update the PIN number with a new number of your choosing by entering 'New PIN' and 'Confirm New PIN'
  6. Click the 'Save Changes' button

BP Plus enables you to restrict the products that your drivers can purchase using their card at BP locations. This includes restrictions on the type of fuel that can be pumped into the vehicles tank (to eliminate 'wrong fill' scenarios), and also the combination of non-fuel items that can be purchased (such as lubricants, carwash and shop items).

 

IMPORTANT NOTE: All changes to product restrictions result in a new card being issued as product information is held on the magnetic stripe of the card.

 

BP Plus currently offers product restrictions in an alpha numeric combination, with the number representing the fuel restriction and the letter representing the non-fuel restriction.

 

For example:

 

Fuel Restrictions

 

  • 1 represents All Fuels
  • 2 represents All Unleaded Products
  • 3 represents Diesel
  • 4 represents LPG
  • 5 represents Unleaded (excluding Premium grades)

 

Non-Fuel Restrictions

 

  • A represents All Non-Fuel Items
  • B represents Lubricants, Vehicle Maintenance, Carwash, Diner
  • D represents Lubricants, Vehicle Maintenance
  • E represents Lubricants
  • F represents No non-fuel products allowed
  • G represents Lubricants, Carwash

 

We also offer a small number of other combinations, including:

 

  • 6B represents Unleaded (excl. Premium), LPG, Lubricants, Vehicle Maintenance, and Carwash
  • 6E represents Unleaded (excl. Premium), LPG, and Lubricants
  • 6F represents Unleaded (excl. Premium), Diesel, and Lubricants6G represents Unleaded (excl. Premium), Diesel, LPG, and Lubricants
  • 1C represents All Fuels, Lubricants, Carwash, Diner and Shop
  • 7A represents No fuels allowed, only non-fuel items allowed

Litre and Dollar Limits

 

For each card in your fleet, you can allocate purchase controls (litre and dollar limits) to apply. If a transaction is attempted for greater than the limit allocated to the card, then it will decline at the point of sale, and the driver will be required to provide an alternative method of payment.

 

As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.

 

Location Limits (Pump Restrictions)

 

For each card in your fleet, you can also specify whether you wish the cards to be used at only attended service station locations or also available for use at unmanned facilities within our network.

 

As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.

 

Time Limits

 

BP Plus also offers the ability to restrict the time that your drivers are authorised to make purchases at BP service stations. This feature enables fleet managers to only enable drivers to fill up their vehicles, for example, only between Monday and Friday and only within business hours or to have 24 hour/7 day per week access.

 

As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.

Customised PINs

 

BP Plus Online enables your business to customise the PIN for each individual card in your fleet. The PIN can either be selected at the time of ordering a new card, or can be updated at any time (either for an individual card, or for multiple cards via the 'Bulk Card Update' template). Updates to PINs through BP Plus Online are effective at the EFTPOS machines at BP locations within 2 hours. We strongly encourage PINs on all BP Plus Cards, and customised PINs can make it easier for your drivers to remember their PINs, whilst at the same time protecting your business.

 

Unusual Activity Limits (known as Exception Reporting)

 

For each individual card in your fleet, you are able to set up 'soft limits' for Unusual Activity (also known as exception reporting) to be generated against. NOTE: 'Soft limits' are reporting limits only and will not cause a transaction to decline at the point of sale. Therefore, Unusual Activity (also known as Exception Reporting) enables your business to keep a close eye on each card's transactional activity, whilst eliminating the inconvenience of drivers being declined at a BP site.

 

A range of limits can be selected, so that you can closely align the limits with the expected transaction behaviour of the card. We offer unusual activity limits for individual transactions, and also for daily and monthly usage. BP strongly recommends that you set up unusual activity limits against each individual card, and then schedule an exception report to run daily.

 

IMPORTANT NOTE: Changes to unusual activity limits do not require the re-issue of cards as they do not cause a transaction to decline at the point of sale.

 

For more information on BP Plus card security features, please visit the Care Plus card security page.

  1. Choose 'Find and Update Cards' from the 'Cards' menu or from the 'Manage Your Cards' panel on the homepage
  2. Search for the card you need by entering a keyword to be matched against Card number, Driver name or Vehicle Registration or use the 'Advanced Search Options' panel to refine the search criteria
  3. Select the card you want to update from the list returned and click on the card number to reveal a contextual menu
  4. Choose 'Edit Card' from the contextual menu and make your changes across the Edit Card screens
  5. Once complete, a 'Review Card Changes' screen displays the card detail with your changes clearly highlighted in yellow. If anything is incorrect, use the edit buttons to make amendments.
  6. If all is correct, click the 'Confirm and save' or the 'Confirm and reissue' button (depending on the changes made to card)

BP Plus Online gives you the ability to stop a lost or stolen card at the click of a button.

 

To change the status of a card to 'lost' or 'stolen', take the following steps:

  1. Choose 'Find and Update Card' from the 'Cards' menu or from the 'Manage Your Cards' panel on the homepage
  2. Search for the card you require by entering a keyword or use the 'Advanced Search Options' panel to refine the search criteria
  3. When you've found the card you need, click on the card number to reveal a contextual menu
  4. Click 'Change Status'
  5. Select the applicable new status 'Lost' or 'Stolen' from the list provided, then click 'Save Changes'

BP Plus Online gives you the ability to monitor and even update your odometer readings. Occasionally, if the driver has not been able to provide an odometer reading, our site operators may input '777' as an override. BP does not decline any transactions if an odometer is not provided, it is simply a transaction prompt on the card.

 

To update odometer readings, take the following steps:
 

  1. Choose 'Find and Export Transaction' from the 'Transactions' menu or from the Sort Through 'Transactions' panel on the homepage
  2. Search for the transaction you wish to update the odometer for then click on that transaction's 'Transaction Date' field to reveal a contextual menu
  3. Click 'Update Odometer' from the contextual menu
  4. Type the new odometer reading into the 'Enter current odometer' field, then click 'Save Changes'.