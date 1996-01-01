Order and update a BP Plus card

Litre and Dollar Limits

For each card in your fleet, you can allocate purchase controls (litre and dollar limits) to apply. If a transaction is attempted for greater than the limit allocated to the card, then it will decline at the point of sale, and the driver will be required to provide an alternative method of payment.

As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.

Location Limits (Pump Restrictions)

For each card in your fleet, you can also specify whether you wish the cards to be used at only attended service station locations or also available for use at unmanned facilities within our network.

Time Limits

BP Plus also offers the ability to restrict the time that your drivers are authorised to make purchases at BP service stations. This feature enables fleet managers to only enable drivers to fill up their vehicles, for example, only between Monday and Friday and only within business hours or to have 24 hour/7 day per week access.

