Order and update a BP Plus card

Order & update a BP Plus card
BP Plus Online enables your business to order cards for your fleet 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our website provides the option to either order an individual card, or for larger businesses, the ability to order cards in bulk via a template upload.
You can select a card for each vehicle in your fleet, or alternatively for each driver in your fleet. All card orders are typically delivered to your business via Australia Post in up to 10 business days, depending on location.
BP Plus Online enables your business to modify your existing card details 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our website provides the option to either modify an individual card, or for larger businesses, the ability to modify multiple cards in bulk via a template upload.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Some modifications will require a new card to be issued, whilst other modifications are made only in BP systems. Any modification that results in a change to either what is embossed on the front of the card, or encoded in the magnetic stripe of the card will result in a new BP Plus card being issued.
You have the ability to change a card's PIN either using BP Plus Online or at a BP site at the point of sale.
BP Plus enables you to restrict the products that your drivers can purchase using their card at BP locations. This includes restrictions on the type of fuel that can be pumped into the vehicles tank (to eliminate 'wrong fill' scenarios), and also the combination of non-fuel items that can be purchased (such as lubricants, carwash and shop items).
IMPORTANT NOTE: All changes to product restrictions result in a new card being issued as product information is held on the magnetic stripe of the card.
BP Plus currently offers product restrictions in an alpha numeric combination, with the number representing the fuel restriction and the letter representing the non-fuel restriction.
For example:
For each card in your fleet, you can allocate purchase controls (litre and dollar limits) to apply. If a transaction is attempted for greater than the limit allocated to the card, then it will decline at the point of sale, and the driver will be required to provide an alternative method of payment.
As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.
For each card in your fleet, you can also specify whether you wish the cards to be used at only attended service station locations or also available for use at unmanned facilities within our network.
As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.
BP Plus also offers the ability to restrict the time that your drivers are authorised to make purchases at BP service stations. This feature enables fleet managers to only enable drivers to fill up their vehicles, for example, only between Monday and Friday and only within business hours or to have 24 hour/7 day per week access.
As these limits are encoded on the magnetic stripe of the card, any changes to these limits will result in a new card being issued.
BP Plus Online enables your business to customise the PIN for each individual card in your fleet. The PIN can either be selected at the time of ordering a new card, or can be updated at any time (either for an individual card, or for multiple cards via the 'Bulk Card Update' template). Updates to PINs through BP Plus Online are effective at the EFTPOS machines at BP locations within 2 hours. We strongly encourage PINs on all BP Plus Cards, and customised PINs can make it easier for your drivers to remember their PINs, whilst at the same time protecting your business.
For each individual card in your fleet, you are able to set up 'soft limits' for Unusual Activity (also known as exception reporting) to be generated against. NOTE: 'Soft limits' are reporting limits only and will not cause a transaction to decline at the point of sale. Therefore, Unusual Activity (also known as Exception Reporting) enables your business to keep a close eye on each card's transactional activity, whilst eliminating the inconvenience of drivers being declined at a BP site.
A range of limits can be selected, so that you can closely align the limits with the expected transaction behaviour of the card. We offer unusual activity limits for individual transactions, and also for daily and monthly usage. BP strongly recommends that you set up unusual activity limits against each individual card, and then schedule an exception report to run daily.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Changes to unusual activity limits do not require the re-issue of cards as they do not cause a transaction to decline at the point of sale.
BP Plus Online gives you the ability to stop a lost or stolen card at the click of a button.
BP Plus Online gives you the ability to monitor and even update your odometer readings. Occasionally, if the driver has not been able to provide an odometer reading, our site operators may input '777' as an override. BP does not decline any transactions if an odometer is not provided, it is simply a transaction prompt on the card.