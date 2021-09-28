Allow your drivers to save valuable time with the BPme app and keep your fleet moving.
fuel payments with BPme app
The BPme app is changing the way drivers pay for fuel –making it easier, faster and more convenient. It saves drivers' time as they can pay for fuel at the pump in the comfort of their vehicle and get back on the road quicker.
The BPme app is an intuitive way of making purchases, fully integrated with bp fuel cards. It also provides excellent transaction security and fraud protection, just like a physical card.
What’s more?
The BPme app assures your drivers have more time to fulfil other daily tasks. It’s a convenient solution in many ways:
Ensure your convenience with all the benefits of a fuel card and use the BPme app.
How to add an existing card
1. Log in to bp online Account Manager
2. Go to the “BPme Management” section
3. Select the card(s) you want to enable
4. Set up an activation code for each card and save the activation codes
5. Save changes in bp online Account Manager
6. Send activation codes to drivers (allow 60 minutes for changes to be captured on the online system)
Congratulations! Your drivers are all set up and can now use BPme with their BP Fuel Card.
1. Log in to bp online Account Manager
2. Order new cards
3. Tick the “BPme” checkbox in the order form to link the payment app
4. Generate activation codes
5. Save changes in bp online Account Manager
6. Send activation codes to drivers (allow 60 minutes for changes to be captured on the online system)