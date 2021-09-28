Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp fleet solutions
  4. Mobility Solutions
  5. Improve efficiency
  6. Sales Manager

Dedicated bp Sales Manager

Whether your mind is on current priorities or you are already planning for the future, we want to help your business thrive.

Personalised fleet customer service for today and tomorrow

If you have many vehicles under your care, a dedicated single point of contact at bp will help you manage your fleet. With a trustworthy account manager you can always count on tailored advice and help in resolving all queries quickly.

Talk to a fleet expert

How can bp Sales Manager help your business?

Personal contact

When you have a single point of contact, you have a person who understands you, your business and your needs and knows how to help you.

 

Close relationship

Over time, you will develop a relationship that gives you support and expert advice whenever you need it most.

 

Meaningful guidance

Further develop your business with assistance from an account manager who understands your business needs and can help you select the right product, such as an ideal fuel card.

Discover bp fleet mobility offers for other vehicles

Fleets of any size can capture the possibilities of now and tomorrow. Learn how bp can help with your day‑to‑day business and performance.

Go to Mobility Solutions

Customer services

bp online Account Manager

bp fuel network