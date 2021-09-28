The fast, easy, secure way to refuel your truck without stepping out of the vehicle.
bp In-Truck Connect is an easy-to-use refuelling app which integrates into selected truck dashboards with no need for additional hardware. It automatically authorises* payments and sends you accurate fuel data** – giving you and your drivers the tools to keep things moving and easily manage fleet performance.
bp In-Truck Connect automates manual tasks, helping to simplify your driver's day.
The bp In-Truck Connect app helps your drivers to:
Using the bp In-Truck Connect app couldn’t be simpler. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:
Once at the service station, the driver uses the In-Truck Connect app to locate and connect to the station via GPS
They unlock the pump and refuel their vehicle as normal
Once finished, a secure payment is automatically authorised**