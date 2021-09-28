Site traffic information and cookies

Our card security features

Enjoy complete peace of mind with 24/7 advanced security for your fuel cards and transactions.

Feel safe with fuel card security from bp

With bp at your side, you can protect your business and feel confident that your fleet is secure, every day.

 

  • Benefit from 25 years of fuel card security expertise 
  • Set alerts by product and service, station type, card spend and more with bp Alerts
  • Receive instant emails or SMS text messages when fraudulent activity is discovered 
  • Change and set individual driver codes and PINs
  • Instantly block and report stolen cards 24/7

Our fraud protection system

 

We combine multiple layers of defence to make sure your fuel cards are safe.

Advanced features

Take advantage of our dedicated fraud team and 100% online authorisation for all transactions. Let us help lighten the load when dealing with unauthorised fuel card use.  

Helpful tools

To help you save time managing fleet costs and security issues

Decide what's best

Maintain full visibility of your fleet. You can choose what products and services your drivers use and even the type of station, as well as make modifications if your business needs change.

Protect BPme Rewards cards

Our comprehensive fraud protection system vigilantly protects your business from unauthorised loyalty card use with the same dedicated expert team and 100% online authorisation available for fuel card transactions. 

