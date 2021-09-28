Enjoy complete peace of mind with 24/7 advanced security for your fuel cards and transactions.
With bp at your side, you can protect your business and feel confident that your fleet is secure, every day.
We combine multiple layers of defence to make sure your fuel cards are safe.
Advanced features
Take advantage of our dedicated fraud team and 100% online authorisation for all transactions. Let us help lighten the load when dealing with unauthorised fuel card use.
Helpful tools
To help you save time managing fleet costs and security issues
Decide what's best
Maintain full visibility of your fleet. You can choose what products and services your drivers use and even the type of station, as well as make modifications if your business needs change.
Our comprehensive fraud protection system vigilantly protects your business from unauthorised loyalty card use with the same dedicated expert team and 100% online authorisation available for fuel card transactions.