Truck and bus - international fuel card

Running an international fleet of trucks or buses? Partner with BP, and enjoy access to the ROUTEX network of 24,000 sites in 32 countries. Drive from Warsaw to Lisbon with just one fuel card. Benefit from a larger card acceptance network where you need it the most.

Benefits of BP + Aral fuel card

Protect your fleet across Europe with BP's advanced security features. Track and control your fleet thanks to BP's security features with 100% online authorisations of all fuel transactions and an ongoing vigilant fraud protection system. Enjoy a complete peace of mind with 24/7 SMS or email alerts. Manage, block and report fuel cards at any time of the day or night.

International drivers can vastly benefit from a bp fuel card

Administration, payment and control

Thanks to BP fleet-dedicated online tools created by industry experts you can manage your fleet more easily and efficiently to save your time and money.

On Road Services

Travel across Europe with one fuel card. Save time with the BP + Aral card - conveniently pay for all tolls and road services plus get access to emergency help in case of a breakdown and manage all your expenses online from a single location.

BP Online Services

Access full control of all international fleet transactions. Easily monitor your fleet spendings and make it more efficient.

BP Tollbox for EETS 

Easily travel through Europe with just one On-Board Unit. Save time and money with our flexible plug & play solution, in combination with the BP + Aral fuel card.

Card security features

Get 24/7 advanced security with the BP + Aral card - set alerts by product and service, station type, day and time and card spend with BP alerts.

BP FleetMove

A complete fuel management overview in one system, lowering costs and saving time.

 

Fleets of all vehicle types can now benefit from using BP FleetMove Pro solution.

BP FleetExpert

Integrate your data at your fingertips. Manage your fleet spend and reduce total cost of ownership with our advanced fleet management software. Analyse a full range of costs through a single user-friendly dashboard to find new competitive advantages.

Other products and services:

Carbon offsetting with BP Target Neutral

 

Customer Service

Enjoy tailor-made support models that fit your business needs and a single point of contact wherever you are.

Key account manager

Your single point of contact from among BP experts - a dedicated advisor is available to take care of fleet business needs.

Customer support

Get expert help and professional guidance via phone and e-mail.

BP self-serve portal

Convenient 24/7 support for day-to-day fleet management with our easy-to-use online portal.

Vehicle mobility products

Enjoy convenient access to AdBlue and choice of quality lubricants to improve your vehicles’ performance.

bp fuels

Trust the experts in fuels technology for over 100 years to fuel your fleet.

High-quality vehicle products

Take advantage of a full range of high-quality lubricants and vehicle products from Castrol and AdBlue for your Diesel vehicles.

Network

Enjoy more convenient refuelling and access to strategically located sites at main transportation routes with 24,000 sites in 32 countries.

National network

Keep dead mileage to a minimum with access to over 1,200 BP sites and 3,400 sites including partner sites.

ROUTEX Network

From Lisbon to Warsaw with one fuel card. Access to 24,000 sites in 32 countries thanks to ROUTEX – the international network alliance between BP, Aral, Circle K, Eni and OMV.

Total X-acceptance

Enjoy access to over 4,000 strategically located TOTAL sites in Europe, including France and the Benelux, as part of our cross-acceptance network.

Site availability 24/7

Many stations are open 24/7 to offer high-quality groceries or a freshly brewed coffee when drivers need it the most.

Benefits for drivers

Keep your drivers happy with secure parking, a place for a comfortable break, high-quality amenities, groceries and refreshments as well as BP loyalty programmes all with a single fuel card.

Sites designed for trucks

Gain access to convenient amenities for your drivers - wider lanes and entrances, extra high canopies, high speed diesel pumps and AdBlue – at over 7,500 specially designed sites for trucks and buses.

Advance your business with BP fuel cards today

Need more information? We’re happy to help

