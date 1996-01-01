Site traffic information and cookies

Teesside and the Humber – NEP Offshore

On this page you'll find environmental statements and associated documents for bp’s Northern Endurance Partnership Carbon Capture and Storage Development.

Environmental statements provide details to inform the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process that has been followed by bp and any coventurers in respect of a proposed project, to support their application for consent to undertake the project.
 
This EIA process includes a public consultation and a comprehensive review by various bodies, including the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).
 
Environmental impact assessments and environmental statements are completed in line with the Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Unloading and Storage (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2020 which came into force in January 2021.

Below you will find relevant documents for live developments.

Live projects
NEP environmental statement part A pdf / 6 MB
NEP environmental statement part b pdf / 7.8 MB
NEP environmental statement appendices part A A-H pdf / 4.6 MB
NEP environmental statement appendices part B I pdf / 9.1 MB
NEP environmental statement appendices part C J-O pdf / 6 MB
NEP development public notice B01 pdf / 182.2 KB
NEP development project summary under reg-11 (2) pdf / 93.9 KB
Northern Endurance Partnership Development Public Notice - Hull Daily Mail 1 pdf / 338.1 KB
Northern Endurance Partnership Development Public Notice - Hull Daily Mail 2 pdf / 706.7 KB
Northern Endurance Partnership Development Public Notice - Northern Echo 1 pdf / 2.2 MB
Northern Endurance Partnership Development Public Notice - Northern Echo 2 pdf / 1.4 MB
Northern Endurance Partnership Development Public Notice - The Telegraph pdf / 2.5 MB