Speaking this afternoon from Pick n Pay Express at bp Radiokop, which is the first site to launch the wine offer wine, bpSA head of convenience, Belinda Petersen said the company continuously explores opportunities to keep on top of trends to help deliver a superior customer experience, whether in-store or virtually.

“In line with bp’s new strategy to ‘adapt to and grow its convenience and mobility business,’ our primary objective is fully leverage innovation to unlock new value for our customers. Our strategic partnerships with South Africa’s leading brands such as Pick n Pay and Mr D place us on the front foot,” says Ms Petersen.

Wine to go

Having recently been granted a liquor licence, bp is excited to be adding wine to its Pick n Pay Express product range.

“As a brand that emphasizes safety and convenience, we are excited to offer wine takeaway sales through Pick n Pay Express for customers looking to pop in an out…. to go pop the cork at home,” continues Ms Petersen.

With delivered convenience being a central pillar in the bpSA Convenience Strategy, we are also exploring opportunities for customers to receive their wine directly at their doorstep at the touch of a button through food delivery Apps.

“Customers’ expectations for safety and convenience have amplified, and in adapting our convenience offers we always have in mind - to respond to customer demands in a responsible way. Key to this is strict adherence to laws governing the sale of liquor, including the level 3 restrictions as we introduce the wine offer.

bp Radiokop Pick n Pay first to pop the cork

Within the strict confines of the Covid 19 regulatory requirements, the Pick n Pay Express store at bp Radiokop in the Westrand is the first to have wine out on shelves, with planned rollout of the offer to selected bp sites throughout the country.

“We are excited to be expanding our Pick n Pay Express product range to include a wide selection of proudly South African wines, and delivering it in one convenient location,” says Ms Petersen.

We invite customers to ‘pop’ in and grab a bottle…. and pair it with our perfect snack promos or tasty nibbles from Wild Bean Café – we’ve got you covered.