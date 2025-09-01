1 DEFINITIONS



1.1 “BP Rewards” means the customer loyalty program operated by BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, through which registered participants may earn and redeem rewards, benefits or promotional offers, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, at participating BP Express.



1.2 “Coca-Cola Loyalty Program” means the coffee-specific component of the BP Rewards loyalty initiative, operated by BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, through which registered BP Rewards Participants may earn and redeem rewards for qualifying purchases of selected hot beverages at participating BP Express stores, subject to the terms and conditions of the Promotion.



1.3 “Participant” means any BP Rewards registered customer who takes part in the Coca Cola Loyalty Program and, by implication of such participation, agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



1.4 “Promoter” means BP Southern Africa Pty Ltd, a company duly incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, with its registered office located at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa.



1.5 “Promotion” means the Coca Cola Loyalty Program initiative, as governed by these Terms and Conditions.



1.6 “Promotional Rules” means the rules, terms, conditions, eligibility requirements and procedures governing participation in the Promotion, as set out in these Terms and Conditions and as may be amended or supplemented by the Promoter from time to time.



2 IMPORTANT NOTICE



2.1 Any individual taking part in the Promotion agrees that the Promotional Rules are binding on them.



2.2 These Terms and Conditions, including the Promotional Rules, contain certain provisions which:



2.2.1 may limit or exclude the liability of the Promoter or any third party; and/or



2.2.2 may impose obligations or liabilities on the Participant; and/or



2.2.3 may require the Participant to indemnify the Promoter or a third party; and/or



2.2.4 may constitute an acknowledgement by the Participant of certain facts.



2.3 The Participant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual.



2.4 The Participant’s attention is drawn to these Terms and Conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.



2.5 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the Participant or the Promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").



2.6 All Participants to this Promotion participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these Terms and Conditions, the Participant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the Promoters, their directors, employees and agents, of any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the Promotion and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.



3 RULES OF THE PROMOTION



3.1 The Promotion will open at 00:01 on 01 September 2025 and will continue until terminated by the Promoter at its sole discretion, with or without prior notification.



3.2 Participants in the Coca Cola Loyalty Program will earn rewards towards a complimentary 1.5l Coca Cola flavours, limited to one of the following 16(thirteen) variants: 1.5l Coke Original, 1.5l Coke Zero, 1.5l Coke NSNC, 1.5l Fanta Orange, 1.5l Sparletta Raspberry, 1.5l Sparletta Iron Brew, 1.5l Sparletta Pine Nut,1.5l Cream Soda 1.5l Sprite, 1.5l Sprite Zero, 1.5l Twist Lemon, 1.5l Twist Granadilla, 1.5l Stoney, 1.5l Stoney No Sugar,1.5l Stoney LS. (“Coca Cola Beverage” )..



3.3 To qualify, a Participant must swipe their BP Rewards Card on 5 (five) separate occasions when purchasing a qualifying 1.5l Coca Cola Beverage at participating BP Express stores.



3.4 The list of qualifying Coca Cola Beverages is set out below:

