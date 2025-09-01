Site traffic information and cookies

Coca-Cola Loyalty

Coca-Cola Loyalty Program

Buy 5 Coca-Cola 1.5L Products, Get the 6th Free

Swipe and enjoy a special offer with BP Rewards and Coca-Cola. Purchase five 1.5L Coca-Cola products, swipe your BP Rewards card with each transaction and receive the sixth 1.5L Coca-Cola product free.

 

Campaign Mechanic

Sign up for BP Rewards.

Purchase 1.5L Coca Cola products five times.

Swipe your BP Rewards card with every purchase.

Enjoy your 6th 1.5l Coca Cola product for free.

 

Campaign Period

Offer valid from 1 September 2025 to 28 December 2025.

1 DEFINITIONS
 

1.1 “BP Rewards” means the customer loyalty program operated by BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, through which registered participants may earn and redeem rewards, benefits or promotional offers, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, at participating BP Express.


1.2 “Coca-Cola Loyalty Program” means the coffee-specific component of the BP Rewards loyalty initiative, operated by BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, through which registered BP Rewards Participants may earn and redeem rewards for qualifying purchases of selected hot beverages at participating BP Express stores, subject to the terms and conditions of the Promotion. 

1.3 “Participant” means any BP Rewards registered customer who takes part in the Coca Cola Loyalty Program and, by implication of such participation, agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. 

1.4 “Promoter” means BP Southern Africa Pty Ltd, a company duly incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, with its registered office located at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa.

1.5 “Promotion” means the Coca Cola Loyalty Program initiative, as governed by these Terms and Conditions.

1.6 “Promotional Rules” means the rules, terms, conditions, eligibility requirements and procedures governing participation in the Promotion, as set out in these Terms and Conditions and as may be amended or supplemented by the Promoter from time to time.
 

2 IMPORTANT NOTICE

2.1 Any individual taking part in the Promotion agrees that the Promotional Rules are binding on them.

2.2 These Terms and Conditions, including the Promotional Rules, contain certain provisions which:

2.2.1 may limit or exclude the liability of the Promoter or any third party; and/or

2.2.2 may impose obligations or liabilities on the Participant; and/or

2.2.3 may require the Participant to indemnify the Promoter or a third party; and/or

2.2.4 may constitute an acknowledgement by the Participant of certain facts.

 

2.3 The Participant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual.


2.4 The Participant’s attention is drawn to these Terms and Conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.

2.5 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the Participant or the Promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA"). 

2.6 All Participants to this Promotion participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these Terms and Conditions, the Participant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the Promoters, their directors, employees and agents, of any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the Promotion and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.
 

3 RULES OF THE PROMOTION

3.1 The Promotion will open at 00:01 on 01 September 2025 and will continue until terminated by the Promoter at its sole discretion, with or without prior notification. 

3.2 Participants in the Coca Cola Loyalty Program will earn rewards towards a complimentary 1.5l Coca Cola flavours, limited to one of the following 16(thirteen) variants: 1.5l Coke Original, 1.5l Coke Zero, 1.5l Coke NSNC, 1.5l Fanta Orange, 1.5l Sparletta Raspberry, 1.5l Sparletta Iron Brew, 1.5l Sparletta Pine Nut,1.5l Cream Soda 1.5l Sprite, 1.5l Sprite Zero, 1.5l Twist Lemon, 1.5l Twist Granadilla, 1.5l Stoney, 1.5l Stoney No Sugar,1.5l Stoney LS. (“Coca Cola Beverage” )..

3.3 To qualify, a Participant must swipe their BP Rewards Card on 5 (five) separate occasions when purchasing a qualifying 1.5l Coca Cola Beverage at participating BP Express stores. 

3.4 The list of qualifying Coca Cola Beverages is set out below:

Coca-Cola Loyalty Program Table
3.5 The list of qualifying beverages may be updated by the Promoter from time to time without prior notice to the Participant.

3.6 On the purchase of the 5th 1.5L cooldrink, the Customer will receive notification that they have earned a free 1.5L cool drink. There is no number on the slip but the slip itself must be handed in to receive the free cool drink 

3.7 Participants will continue to earn 1% in BP Rewards on the total value of their purchases at BP Express stores,.

3.8 The Promotion is only valid at participating BP Express Stores

3.9 The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss, damage, cost, or injury sustained by any Participant in connection with the Promotion, the reward, or the use or enjoyment thereof. 

3.10 To be eligible to participate in this Promotion, a Participant must:

3.10.1 reside in the Republic of South Africa;

3.10.2 provide accurate and complete personal information as required;

3.10.3 be 18 (eighteen) years of age or older; 

3.10.4 be a natural person and not a juristic entity; and

3.10.5 be a registered BP Rewards customer at the time of the qualifying transaction.

4 DATA PRIVACY

4.1 Personal Information means information relating to an identifiable, living natural person and, where applicable, an identifiable, existing juristic person, as defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (“POPIA”).

4.2 Participants hereby consent to provide the Promoter with the necessary personal information required to enter the Promotion campaign and further consent to the Promoter sharing such personal information with designated third parties for the purposes of administering the campaign. 

4.3 By entering the Promotion, Participants also agree to the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, which can be found in the general BP Rewards terms and conditions at www.bprewards.co.za.

4.4 All personal information collected in connection with the Promotion campaign will be treated as confidential and will only be processed for the sole purpose of administering the campaign. Any other processing of any personal information by the Promoter or designated third parties is prohibited.

4.5 It is the responsibility of the Participant to provide personal information that is accurate and up to date. Failure to do so may prevent the Promoter from complying with applicable data protection and privacy laws of South Africa.

5 GENERAL

5.1 By participating in the Promotion and accepting these terms and conditions, the Participants acknowledge that they are participating in a promotional offer as contemplated under the CP. The Promotion will be conducted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CPA.

5.2 The Promoter and/or BP Rewards reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions or terminate the Promotion at any time. In the event of such termination, all Participants agree to waive any rights that they may have in relation to the Promotion and acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim against the Promoter, BP Rewards, its advertising agencies, advisors, suppliers or nominated agents.

5.3 A copy of the terms and conditions relating to BP Rewards can be found at www.bprewards.co.za.

5.4 Any inquiries or concerns in relation to the Programme, Rewards, or these Terms and Conditions should be directed to the BP Helpdesk at 0860 222 166 or via email CustomercareLoyalty@bp.com.