More than a job: Aysura’s story

Aysura has found a home at BP. She knows the importance of feeling valued, and is inspired by the great atmosphere at BP, where she feels engaged, motivated and where her opinion is valued.

“As an HSE specialist, to maintain an incident free workplace and complete critical tasks without incident gives me a feeling of pride, because my efforts pay off, since I was a part of this success.”

Joining BP after being nominated as bursary winner for her university grades, she later participated in geology summer school, and now serves as a site HSE technician trainee. Her responsibilities include ensuring an effective, efficient and trained platform emergency response organization is in place.

An inquisitive individual, who likes to set firm goals, Aysura is “passionate about listening to people and giving them advice. In my university years, I held several voluntary roles: I was leading different student chapters. I was proud to motivate students to join workshops/conferences. It was so rewarding to see someone achieve what they set out to do as a result of conversation with you.”

I found out that BP is not only about working and getting a salary, its more than a job. BP is a culture, BP is a way of thinking. BP has played a tremendous role in my development throughout my university years. That made me want to be part of this giant company and give back to BP all of the effort that was put on me

Aysura thinks BP is a unique place to work, thanks to the support given to you by your team. “At BP you are treated not just as colleague, instead we are a big family who have the same goal, who care about each other, who come together to accomplish bigger horizons.

“ I still remember my supervisor’s words at my first trip to a platform: “We are one big team, we are one big family with common goals and desires, and that’s why our objective is to achieve great success for whole team.”

The culture isn’t the only thing Aysura enjoys about working at BP. She is proud to work on one of the biggest platforms in the AGT region and is learning new things every day. “I am really amazed with exposure to offshore experience, because each minute spent offshore brings a huge amount of profound knowledge and expertise.”

What advice does Aysura have for students interested in interning at BP or joining the Challenger program? “Will it be easy journey to become a part of BP? No. Worth it to choose such a challenging way? Definitely yes. The Challenger program is a vast and well-developed program which will enable you with all the opportunities for a successful career in BP. BP is a company of opportunities, where all dreams and wishes can become true.”

If you’re interested in exploring the energy industry – and what it could mean for your career – find out more about our internships and graduate roles at bp.com/grads/az