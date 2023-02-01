Early engagement programs

Open to 1 st and 2 nd year university students, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.

Selected scholarship winners will join a series of engagement events in the summer of 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the program and you’ll be rewarded with $5,000 to help you through your university studies.



Becoming one of our future talent scholars will you put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp.