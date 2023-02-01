Site traffic information and cookies

Early engagement programs

Each year, bp opens its doors to a new generation of high achievers through our early engagement programs
Participants in our early engagement programs will get the opportunity to hear from the brightest minds in bp and learn from their experiences as leaders in a global company, participate in interactive sessions with current graduates and gain insight into internships and careers within our industry.

Applications for our 2023 early engagement programs will open 1 February 2023

Finance bootcamp

Future talent scholarship

bp engineering bridge program

bp trading & shipping sophomore experience

Finance bootcamp

Finance bootcamp

The Finance bootcamp program may be the perfect opportunity to learn about careers within our finance and risk group at bp.

About the program

 

Do you have a strong interest in the financial markets and trading, and are interested in a career in energy? Maybe you’d like insight into bp’s hiring process and how we seek out top talent across the country? If your answer to these questions is yes, the Finance and risk bootcamp program may be the perfect opportunity to learn about careers within our finance and risk group at bp. Designed exclusively for university students who are expected to graduate between December 2023 and May 2024, this event will give a deep dive into careers in the energy industry.  

 

Highlights of the event include

 

  • Exploration of bp’s finance and risk function like commodity risk, market risk, valuations, accounting policy, working capital, structured trade finance, credit risk and commercial development.
  • Gaining experience through interactive presentations, discussions with leaders, Q&A sessions with current employees in the Graduate Development Program (GDPs) and hearing directly from the recruitment team on the application/interview process.
  • Engagements with bp executives within finance and leadership development opportunities.
  • Learning about the summer internship and graduate development program.
  • Growing your network within bp program eligibility.
  • Have a minimum cumulative 3.2 GPA.
  • Have an expected graduation date between December 2023 and May 2024.

 

Program date

 

  • This virtual event will begin Monday, August 8, 2022 and run through Friday, August 12, 2022. 

 

Future talent scholarship

Future talent scholarship

 

At bp, our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our future talent scholarship is all about.

 

Open to 1st and 2nd year university students, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.

Selected scholarship winners will join a series of engagement events in the summer of 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the program and you’ll be rewarded with $5,000 to help you through your university studies.

 

Becoming one of our future talent scholars will you put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp.

bp engineering bridge program

bp engineering bridge program

Transform your future. It’s never too early to start thinking about your future – and at bp, our bridge program can help transform it. 

About the program

 

This program aims to bridge the STEM gap between minority education and university whilst offering a scholarship with financial benefits upon completion.  It will reduce social inequality by providing development, mentorship, and experiential learning to underrepresented minorities at a high school senior level in the communities in and around Chicago, Houston and Seattle.  Here, you will receive the skills and tools needed to transition into university and beyond.

 

Application timeline and process

 

  1. Complete your application and written essay by June 3, 2022
  2. Selected candidates are notified
  3. Students attend a virtual orientation session to discuss the program details
  4. Students attend the in-person bridge program (July 2022)
  5. Students are awarded a scholarship after completion of the in-person program
  6. Students begin monthly professional development training and mentorship

bp trading & shipping sophomore experience

bp trading & shipping sophomore experience

Do you have a strong interest in financial markets and trading? Are you interested in a career in energy? If your answer to any of these questions is ‘yes’, the sophomore experience program may be the perfect blend of your interests and an opportunity to learn about careers within trading & shipping at bp.

 

This program is designed exclusively for university students expected to graduate between December 2023 and June 2024 and gives a deep dive into the world of commodity trading in the energy industry.

About the programme
 

Through sophomore experience, you’ll experience the following:  

 

  • Exploration of bp’s energy marketing and origination, operations, analytics and trading culture  
  • Gain experience through trading simulations, case studies and presentations 
  • Growing your network within bp  
  • Engagements with bp executives and leadership development opportunities  
  • Learning about the bp summer internship and graduate development program
  • After successful completion, sophomore experience participants will be eligible to submit early applications to the internship program. If qualified, you will be invited to the formal interview process. 

 

Program eligibility

 

  • Have a minimum cumulative 3.2 GPA
  • Have a graduation date of December 2023 or June 2024
  • Be eligible to work in the US without work authorization now and in the future.

 

Program dates

 

  • The program will start on Monday 6 June and run through to Thursday 16 June 2022. The sessions will start at midday, Monday through Thursday, for two weeks, via Microsoft Teams. Each session will last 90 minutes to two hours.

Please note, if you’re interested in bp scholarships, consider applying to our bp sophomore experience programs. For more information about all of our early careers opportunities, we encourage you to join our Talent Community.
