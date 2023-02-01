Early engagement programs

Do you have a strong interest in the financial markets and trading, and are interested in a career in energy? Maybe you’d like insight into bp’s hiring process and how we seek out top talent across the country? If your answer to these questions is yes, the Finance and risk bootcamp program may be the perfect opportunity to learn about careers within our finance and risk group at bp. Designed exclusively for university students who are expected to graduate between December 2023 and May 2024, this event will give a deep dive into careers in the energy industry.
Open to 1st and 2nd year university students, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.
Selected scholarship winners will join a series of engagement events in the summer of 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the program and you’ll be rewarded with $5,000 to help you through your university studies.
Becoming one of our future talent scholars will you put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp.
This program aims to bridge the STEM gap between minority education and university whilst offering a scholarship with financial benefits upon completion. It will reduce social inequality by providing development, mentorship, and experiential learning to underrepresented minorities at a high school senior level in the communities in and around Chicago, Houston and Seattle. Here, you will receive the skills and tools needed to transition into university and beyond.
This program is designed exclusively for university students expected to graduate between December 2023 and June 2024 and gives a deep dive into the world of commodity trading in the energy industry.