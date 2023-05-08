Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programs

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We offer a variety of development programs for recent university graduates. Wherever your talents lie, you’ll gain exposure to real projects and technologies right from the start
Graduate programs

Our programs typically last 18-to-36 months in length and in some cases offer a rotation through different areas of our business.

 

You’ll get the opportunity to build technological understanding and specific career skills, and lay a firm foundation for the rest of your career.

 

All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a full program of structured learning, support from mentors and ongoing feedback and development.

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive base salary, plus an annual bonus
  • A bp employee savings plan
  • A bp retirement accumulation plan (pension plan)
  • A medical, dental and vision program
  • Disability plans and various insurance plans
  • Vacation and family friendly working plans
  • Professional and personal development

Requirements

  • To apply, you must hold an undergraduate degree.
  • Have a minimum 3.2 GPA overall, in a discipline relevant to your chosen field.
  • On top of this we look for the interest, determination and passion it takes to flourish.

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Tips and advice

