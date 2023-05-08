Intern and co-op programs

Internship programs

Our internship programs are a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically-challenging projects our industry has to offer.



In engineering, you could work on projects to develop pipelines and help create innovations that harness alternative energy.

In science, you might be involved in exploring for new reserves or developing cleaner fuels. Or in business, you could gain broad exposure to a variety of functions – and crucial business decisions.

