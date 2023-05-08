Site traffic information and cookies

Intern and co-op programs

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We offer paid 12-week summer internships and 16-week spring and fall co-ops
Search and apply

Internship programs

Our internship programs are a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically-challenging projects our industry has to offer.  

 

In engineering, you could work on projects to develop pipelines and help create innovations that harness alternative energy.

 

In science, you might be involved in exploring for new reserves or developing cleaner fuels. Or in business, you could gain broad exposure to a variety of functions – and crucial business decisions.

Rewards and benefits

Two bp US grads in conversation sitting at a table
  • A highly competitive salary and allowances
  • Corporate housing available at all internship locations, paid for in full by bp.
  • Relocation assistance provided for students moving more than 50 miles for an internship position.
  • bp employee savings plan
  • Non-contributory bp retirement accumulation plan
  • Personal development and training
  • The chance to get involved in a wide-range of social activities.

Requirements

Young man standing outdoors smiling
  • Specific requirements vary across business areas and disciplines
  • Strong academic background
  • Relevant bachelor's and/or master’s degree

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Tips and advice

bp graduate holding a laptop smiling

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Young man sitting on a wall outside , working on a laptop

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
A man and woman sitting at a table in conversation

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
