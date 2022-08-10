We kicked off 2022 with a delicious announcement to extend our 16-year collaboration with M&S Food. First established in 2005, this incredible partnership has played a key role in how the convenience retail landscape has dramatically changed. So much so, that convenience retail is now one of our five transition growth engines, alongside renewables, EV charging, bioenergy and hydrogen. Between now and 2030, we’re aiming to deliver $9-10 billion in earnings from these businesses.





In March, we announced plans to invest £1 billion in electric vehicle (EV) charging across the UK over the next 10 years. We also aim to triple the number of bp pulse charging points and roll out a world-class rapid and ultra-fast charging network to support the UK’s EV infrastructure needs. And we’re already at work, delivering more than 900 charge points this year.







Of course, March is also when the world celebrates International Women’s Day. This year, our Tangguh team did it in style, sharing a photo of some of the 450 women who work at our Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) Train 3 project in Indonesia. Women also represent 50% of our apprenticeship programme in the country.