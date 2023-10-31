3Q 2023 results: focused on delivery

The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, of which bp is a member, announced it has been selected by the US Department of Energy to develop a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in the US Midwest. A Midwest clean hydrogen hub could help to decarbonize America’s industrial heartland, where there’s a cluster of ‘hard-to-abate’ industries. By 2030, bp aims to produce between 0.5 and 0.7 million tonnes annually of low carbon hydrogen.
The world's transition to a more secure, more affordable, lower carbon energy system needs massive investment in lower carbon energies AND continued investment in oil and gas as the alternatives grow. We're transforming bp to play our part – discover more belowOur transformation
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our regular newsletter