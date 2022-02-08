Full year 2021 results – update on strategic progress

Transition growth businesses

We are aiming to increase the proportion of capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030. Driven by five transition growth engines (see left), our aim is to deliver earnings of $9-10 billion from these businesses by 2030.



Bioenergy, including biofuels, biogas and sustainable aviation fuel

bp anticipates investing in five major biofuels projects, including the conversion of up to two refineries, and growing biogas in the US, Europe and the UK.

Convenience and EV charging

With a focus on fast and on-the-go charging – almost half bp’s current network is fast or ultra-fast – and on fleets, bp aims to increase the energy sold across its EV charging networks 100-fold from 2019 to 2030.

Renewables

bp is on track for its target of having developed 20GW of renewables to FID by 2025 and aims for 50GW by 2030. bp remains confident of achieving 8-10% levered returns for these investments.

Hydrogen

Where we have built a significant portfolio of options in advantaged markets worldwide with potential capacity of between 0.7-1.3 million tonnes a year. We expect these to also enable additional value creation through integration with renewables and CCS.