Expert view: Africa's growing energy sector

We see massive oil and gas exploration potential around Africa. That’s why we’ve established new positions in the past few years. New basins are being discovered and new projects are being built.

We’re learning a lot about this continent and the very different countries within it.

And, we have decades of experience to build on, whether that’s our big Upstream businesses in Angola and Egypt, or our energy marketing and trading arm operating in West and South Africa. These, and our other businesses, today employ around 2,000 people and, just like Africa, are set to grow further.

Africa’s growth will need energy and BP wants to play its role, providing energy in all its forms. There’s a lot of support within Africa for the Paris climate goals and efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Cities from Accra to Dar es Salaam have pledged to become zero-carbon by 2050.

I think this shows how many African countries are ready to take a leap from where they are today to a different sort of future – avoiding the transitions that some Western economies are having to go through. One example is how mobile phones have taken off. In the West, we used landlines for decades; Africans have skipped that phase and gone from having no phones to mobile phones. We’re seeing similar things happen in energy, with many places in Africa potentially going straight from biomass to renewables.

We’ve seen how our industry can transform the wealth of nations, bringing new jobs and revenue streams to governments. And, what’s going to be very important, if we’re successful in Madagascar, if we’re successful in São Tomé and Príncipe, is that the right institutions are established to make sure that the revenues flow in the right way to benefit those economies and to improve the lives of the wider population.