From plans into planes: Air bp brings sustainable aviation fuel to UK customers

Repurposing infrastructure

Instead of starting from scratch, Air bp was able get into action faster by repurposing some of its current infrastructure at one of its terminals to enable blending of traditional jet fuel and renewable feedstocks.

“It’s about making the most of what you’ve got and using a bit of imagination,” says Andrew. “We added some very small functionality improvements around the place, including valve replacements, new pipes and upgrades to our fuel storage tanks. These little changes mean that we’ve now got a huge capacity for blending several grades of sustainable aviation fuel.”

The upgrades to the fuel storage tanks were particularly noteworthy. Previously used for waste, the repurposing effort meant the team was able to add 1.2 million litres of storage capacity for SAF and 16 million for synthetic paraffinic kerosene, or SPK, one of the key ingredients in SAF, to the site. The improvements cost significantly less than it would have to build new storage tanks.



UK first

Once work on the site was complete, Air bp was ready to start shipping SPK into the terminal. It’s made from hydrogenated vegetable oil, usually oil that was once used for cooking.

bp refines SPK and also buys SAF from industry partners around the world, always with appropriate proof of sustainability documentation. It then arrives at the terminal in the UK by ship, where it can be blended – up to 50% – with traditional jet fuel.

“I think that this has long been one of the most exciting jet fuel terminals in the world – every day is different – and we’re the only terminal in the UK blending SAF,” Andrew says. “In just two years, SAF has become a regular part of our day-to-day business. The team has seamlessly transferred their skills to blend this alternative fuel and they’re proud to be working towards more sustainable flying.”

