From paper to production: Argos starts up

Argos is the centrepiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 (MD2) project. First oil in April is the culmination of a decade’s work for Ryan, who joined bp 22 years ago. The facility is expected to deliver a 20% boost to bp production capacity in the region once fully online.



The semi-submersible floating production platform, moored about 190 miles south of New Orleans, will also support 250 permanent jobs. It was a proud moment for the engineer when Argos sailed up the Corpus Christi ship channel in April 2021 after its long journey from the shipyard in South Korea where it was built.

Ryan was joined by his wife, Maria, and their three children, as well as his parents to celebrate its arrival. “They got to see with their own eyes the enormity and scale of this project and what our team had been working on for all of these years,” Ryan says. “It was an awesome day.”



Ryan was joined by fellow team members, including project general manager Chris Ruthven and engineering manager Pat Kelly, who “also spent many years of their lives delivering this project,” he adds.

Ryan says taking on projects and solving problems is what makes him tick. Delivery during the pandemic was just one of the challenges the project team faced, including managing shortages of raw materials and components, such as steel and semiconductors, and pulling together a 600-strong team that spanned the globe, from Houston to Geoje, South Korea, and Aberdeen, Scotland.