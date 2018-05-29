Azerbaijan hails gas pipeline milestone

The event, hosted at the newly-expanded BP-operated Sangachal terminal, marks a symbolic milestone ahead of first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey, which are expected by the middle of this year.

President Ilham Aliyev made the announcement at the opening of the 25th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition. The Sangachal terminal, located an hour’s drive from the country’s capital, Baku, has been expanded as part of Shah Deniz 2, a giant project that will boost gas production in Azerbaijan.

BP’s head of Upstream, Bernard Looney, spoke at the event. He said Shah Deniz 2 is a truly transformational project.

“It is one of the biggest gas developments in the world, expected to increase Azerbaijan’s gas production by 16 billion cubic metres per year," Looney said.

