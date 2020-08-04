Bernard on LinkedIn – from IOC to IEC

All of this means we aim to be a very different company by 2030. And that’s what the world needs. The next decade is critical in the fight against climate change.

We believe this new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action.

Of course, to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will take action from everyone.

We bring with us more than 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. We understand energy markets deeply, and we have developed unique capabilities in trading, marketing, technology and innovation.

And we are not starting from scratch in this new world. From our Lightsourcebp joint venture – now in 13 countries – to our electric vehicle charging partnership with DiDi in China, to our industry-leading convenience partnerships with M&S in the UK and Rewe in Germany, we are already building scale and capability.

We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform. Delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders.



And while we don’t have all the answers, collaboration and challenge have shaped our new strategy and it is better for it. Continued dialogue will be vital to its delivery.

If you can, please take the time to read more about our strategy, plans and aims.