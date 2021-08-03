Bernard sends note to employees on 2Q 2021 results

Bernard has sent a message to everyone at bp with the announcement of the 2Q 2021 results



Hello everyone,

Hoping you and your families are well in what remains a challenging time for our lives.



The strong results we are reporting today tell us two important things about the strategy we launched almost exactly a year ago.

But before I get to that, I would like to start – as we always do – with safety.



After a difficult start to the year, process safety has improved significantly during the second quarter – thanks to your hard work. We have good plans in place. Please continue to execute these plans with rigour and, where it is safe to do so, verify in person the strength of the measures – or barriers as we call them – used to prevent accidents.

Despite the improvements we have made, last month, tragically, someone died at our Castellón refinery in Spain. He will never go home to his loved ones. That is simply heart-breaking. His family has asked for privacy and hence I have not used his name. Our teams are doing all they can to support his family, to understand what happened, and how to stop it happening again.



In Mauritania – four people lost their lives in a traffic accident while transporting rock. While outside bp’s control – we are doing what we can to help, as well as to learn.

These incidents are cruel reminders that nothing is more important than everyone going home safely, and that starts with us genuinely caring for each other – and living by our safety leadership principles, each and every day. And if you're ever in any doubt – just stop and talk to your leader.

