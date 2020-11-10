bp and Ørsted team up on clean hydrogen project

How do you get one of bp’s oldest refineries to contribute to net zero? One answer is green hydrogen.



bp and Ørsted are joining forces with the aim of doing exactly that at the Lingen refinery in North West Germany.



Together the two companies intend to build wind-powered technology that can produce hydrogen from water.



When operational in 2024, the industrial-scale 50MW electrolyser – which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen gases – could generate one tonne of renewable hydrogen per hour.



Hydrogen is widely used in refinery processes and is typically produced by reforming natural gas, which results in CO 2 emissions. This is also known as ‘grey’ hydrogen.

The energy produced by the green hydrogen project could be sufficient to replace more than 20% of Lingen’s current grey hydrogen consumption.