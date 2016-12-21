Site traffic information and cookies

Picture this: the best BP photos of 2016

Release date:
21 December 2016
From remote offshore platforms to research laboratories in the world's top universities, every year BP sends photographers and filmmakers around the globe to document its operations and the communities in which it works. Here are some of the outstanding images from 2016
Collage of 2016 photos

End of the rainbow - by Marc Morrison

Spot the rainbow and the nearby helicopter in this view of support construction vessel Grand Canyon II approaching the Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico, US.

View of Thunder Horse platform and a support vessel in the Gulf of Mexico

View of Thunder Horse platform and a support vessel in the Gulf of Mexico

Harvest time - by Stuart Conway

Local farmers gather their crops alongside a BP exploration drilling site in northern Egypt.

Farmers work nearby to an exploration drill site in northern Egypt

Farmers work nearby to an exploration drill site in northern Egypt

Wired - by Stuart Conway

An engineer works on an engine in a test cell at BP's Technology Centre in Pangbourne, UK - one of the locations where the new range of fuels with ACTIVE technology was created. 

Fuels engineer works in a test cell in the BP technology centre in Pangbourne, UK

Fuels engineer works in a test cell in the BP technology centre in Pangbourne, UK

Ground floor - by Stuart Conway

The view of the drill floor as seen from the rig's 'monkey board' (the platform where the derrickman works), on BP's Khazzan project in the Omani desert.

View from the monkey board on a rig in the Khazzan project, Oman

View from the monkey board on a rig in the Khazzan project, Oman

View from the top - by Marc Morrison

A head for heights is a prerequisite for climbing the 80 metres or so from the ground to reach the top of a wind turbine. Facility manager Manny Dominguez, whose lanyard is attached to a safety device, looks across the Sherbino 2 wind farm at Fort Stockton in west Texas, US.

BP facility manager on a wind turbine in Sherbino 2 wind farm, West Texas, US

BP facility manager on a wind turbine in Sherbino 2 wind farm, West Texas, US

Baggage claim - by Marc Morrison

An offshore team arrives by helicopter for their shift on board the Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico, US.

Helicopter arrives on board Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Helicopter arrives on board Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico

The illuminations - by Stuart Conway

The lights switch on at dusk across the giant Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Schiehallion and Loyal fields in the UK North Sea.

View across the Glen Lyon FPSO in the UK North Sea at dusk

View across the Glen Lyon FPSO in the UK North Sea at dusk

String along - courtesy of TANAP

Pipeline laid out across the countryside in what's known as "stringing" activity for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) construction in eastern and central Turkey. TANAP is a central part of the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system that will carry gas from the Caspian Sea to Western Europe.

Laying out pipe for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline in Turkey

Laying out pipe for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline in Turkey

Current affairs by Richard Davies

A research scientist from the BP Institute at the UK's University of Cambridge watches closely over an experimental model of a particle-laden gravity current that imitates the flow of sediment on the sea floor.

Scientist at work at the BP Institute of Multiphase Flow at the UK's University of Cambridge

Scientist at work at the BP Institute of Multiphase Flow at the UK's University of Cambridge

