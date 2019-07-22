The transaction will create a 50:50 joint venture combining BP and Bunge’s biofuels businesses in the fast-growing Brazilian market.



The combination of assets and experience creates value through scale and efficiency and positions the new business for growth in biofuels and biopower.



BP Bunge Bioenergia will have 11 biofuels sites and the production capacity of 32 million metric tonnes of sugarcane a year, making it the second largest player in the sugarcane ethanol biofuel industry in Brazil.

“This is another large-scale example of BP’s commitment to play a leading role in a rapid transition to a low carbon future. Biofuels will be an essential part of delivering the energy transition and Brazil is leading the way in showing how they can be used at scale, reducing emissions from transport. This combination will unlock new possibilities for improved efficiency and future growth in this key market.” Bob Dudley, group chief executive

Dev Sanyal, chief executive of BP Alternative Energy, said: “In one step, this will allow BP to significantly grow the scale of our business in one of the world’s major growth biofuels markets. With a shared commitment to safety and sustainability, bringing together our assets and expertise will allow us to improve performance, develop options for growth and generate real value. BP Bunge Bioenergia will be well-placed to support Brazil’s increasing demand for both low carbon biofuels and biopower.”