BP invests in ultra-fast charging battery company StoreDot

BP Ventures invests $20 milion in developer of ultra-fast charging batteries, StoreDot

The investment targets five-minute charging time, comparable to filling up with a tank of fuel

StoreDot aims to transfer evolving fast-charging technology for mobile communications devices to vehicle batteries

BP has announced a $20 million investment in ultra-fast-charging battery start-up company StoreDot, which is developing technology that could eventually see electric vehicle (EV) charging times fall to five minutes.

The investment is part of a series of deals struck by BP’s venturing arm alongside its advanced mobility unit (AMU) supporting the the growth of electric vehicles through the development of technologies and infrastructure.

The number of EVs worldwide is growing rapidly, but current charging time is a significant barrier to their wider adoption. We believe that ultra-fast charging will be key in accelerating the adoption of EVs worldwide. BP’s Roy Williamson, AMU vice-president

StoreDot has already developed a lithium ion-based battery technology which enables ultra-fast charging for the mobile and industrial markets.Using this technology, StoreDot is developing a new type of electric-car battery that will aim to achieve charging in times comparable to refuelling a traditional car.StoreDot currently expects first sales of its flash batteries for mobile devices as early as 2019.

