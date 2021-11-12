bp supports UK government’s plan to ‘build back greener’

Bernard gives bp backing to UK Prime Minister’s green industrial revolution plans and explains what we are doing that supports them



This morning, Boris Johnson laid out an ambitious plan for the UK to lead a ‘green industrial revolution’. As both a major UK energy provider and global company HQed here, we strongly support the PM’s vision for the UK to #BuildBackBetter and reach net zero by 2050. We have set the same ambition for bp, but our alignment with the plan goes well beyond that.

Drax biomass domes on Teesside, where bp is leading a CCUS project

The UK is aiming to store 10 million tonnes of CO 2 a year by 2030. On Teesside, we operate ̶ on behalf of our partners ̶ what we hope will be the nation’s first major CCUS project and maybe the world’s first zero-carbon industrial cluster.

The plan also calls for a ‘hydrogen town’ and 40GW of offshore wind by 2030 – both forms of energy are big parts of our future plans. And, as we’ve said before, we back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars/vans in 2030 – despite the impact on our fuels business.



bp’s Lingen refinery in Germany, where a project to develop green hydrogen is planned

We already operate the UK’s largest EV charging network and aim to double it in the next 10 years, so we welcome the plan’s expansion of EV infrastructure.

By prioritizing this issue and backing it with good policy and sufficient funding, the government will spur on greater private sector investment and make the UK a global leader in the energy transition.

It’s the right thing for the world, a tremendous business opportunity and we’re excited to play our part.

