bp supports UK government’s plan to ‘build back greener’

This morning, Boris Johnson laid out an ambitious plan for the UK to lead a ‘green industrial revolution’.
As both a major UK energy provider and global company HQed here, we strongly support the PM’s vision for the UK to #BuildBackBetter and reach net zero by 2050.
We have set the same ambition for bp, but our alignment with the plan goes well beyond that.
Bernard Looney, bp CEO
Drax biomass domes on Teesside, where bp is leading a CCUS project
The UK is aiming to store 10 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030. On Teesside, we operate ̶ on behalf of our partners ̶ what we hope will be the nation’s first major CCUS project and maybe the world’s first zero-carbon industrial cluster.
The plan also calls for a ‘hydrogen town’ and 40GW of offshore wind by 2030 – both forms of energy are big parts of our future plans.
And, as we’ve said before, we back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars/vans in 2030 – despite the impact on our fuels business.
bp’s Lingen refinery in Germany, where a project to develop green hydrogen is planned
We already operate the UK’s largest EV charging network and aim to double it in the next 10 years, so we welcome the plan’s expansion of EV infrastructure.
By prioritizing this issue and backing it with good policy and sufficient funding, the government will spur on greater private sector investment and make the UK a global leader in the energy transition.
It’s the right thing for the world, a tremendous business opportunity and we’re excited to play our part.
Last year, bp Chargemaster began rolling out an infrastructure of 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers at bp retail sites that will eventually stretch across the UK. And this summer, Aral, bp’s market-leading fuel retail brand in Germany, announced plans to build more than 100 ultra-fast charging points at retail sites across the country. The new 350kW chargers will provide up to 350 kilometres of range in 10 minutes.
In September, we made our first move into offshore wind when we signed a strategic partnership with Equinor. Its first deal will be to develop major assets with the potential to power more than 2 million homes in the US.
We’re the operator of Net Zero Teesside (NZT), which is aiming to develop the UK’s first decarbonized industrial cluster. In October, NZT joined up with Zero Carbon Humber to form the Northern Endurance Partnership, again with bp as operator, to develop the offshore infrastructure to transport and store millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions from two of the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial clusters safely in a saline formation in the UK North Sea.
bp has also taken the next step in our aim to build a new hydrogen business through a collaboration with offshore wind leader Ørsted in Germany. The joint project to produce ‘green’, emissions-free hydrogen at bp’s Lingen refinery – for use in the production of fuels – could play an important role in the development of technology to decarbonize heavy industry and transport.
