Driving force behind vehicle technology

Heat loss challenges

But, what makes it cost effective also brings challenges. Much of the energy created in the chemical reaction between the fuel and the oxygen is lost as heat. Lubricants can help reduce friction and, therefore, heat, while improvements such as boosting and injection technologies, as well as in-air flow management, are in development and could improve the thermal efficiency of an engine to 45%.



Environmental impact is another challenge and both the automotive and energy industries are subject to their own legislative requirements to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases a vehicle produces.



In the oil and gas industry, decarbonisation of fuel is the main challenge and currently this is being met by the incorporation of biofuels. In vehicle manufacture, catalytic converters are now fitted as standard to reduce the amount of pollutants in the exhaust gas, while higher pressure injection systems deliver evermore precise amounts of fuel into the engine, reducing the concentration of carbon dioxide emissions leaving the engine. Turbochargers can also help by forcing more air into the cylinder, which means more fuel can be added and combusted completely, giving the vehicle more power. As a consequence, engine size can be reduced while producing the same power as a larger engine and using less fuel to travel the same distances.

Andreas Schamel We’re not far away from producing a car that handles traffic jams on motorways for the driver, once the jam clears, the driver is back in charge

Technological advances

Some of the advances that have been made in both fuel and vehicle have come about through closer working relationships. BP has a number of relationships with vehicle manufacturers and has worked in co-operation with Ford for more than a decade. Indeed, Ford’s engineers and BP’s oil formulators worked together on a joint engineering project: while Ford created a new engine – one member of its new direct injection petrol engine family called Ecoboost – that reduced carbon dioxide emissions without compromising on power, BP developed a specially-formulated engine oil – called Castrol Magnatec Professional ‘E’ – to support it. So successful was the venture that the oil was jointly branded. “These relationships are very useful,” says Schamel. “They help us to understand the nature of each other’s challenges, which helps us to plan for the future.”



So, where might the passenger car be headed? Hybrids – which work by capturing and recycling some of the energy released during braking to power other parts of the car – look set to become more popular. “The ‘stop-start’ applications in use now are basic levels of hybridisation and we can see opportunities to develop that further,” says Schamel.