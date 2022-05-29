Comment and analysis

It’s been a busy first year in her role as UK head of country for bp, with a raft of new ways we’re working to support the economy, skills development, and the country’s path to net zero. Here, we ask Louise Kingham what’s got her most excited for the future
13/10/22 – Guilia on why joining forces with Iberdrola in Spain and Portugal is great news for EV drivers and low-cost green hydrogen in the region
25/7/22 – Giulia joins Goldman Sachs’s popular podcast, ExchangesGS, to discuss the world’s challenge of providing more energy with a lower carbon intensity, the huge investment this will require, and how bp is committed to providing secure, affordable, lower carbon energy and to deliver on our strategy
6/5/22 – Following her participation on a panel at the Milken Institute’s 25th Global Conference in Los Angeles, Giulia shares her takeaways from the debate on how investors can help clients to transition. Read her post on LinkedIn
23/3/22 – As bp announces plans to join forces with leading Japanese offshore wind developer Marubeni Corporation, Anja-Isabel shares her views on the partnership’s potential to build important new clean energy resources for Japan and Asia. Read her LinkedIn post
16/2/22 – Speaking to the Financial Times’ senior energy correspondent Tom Wilson, Bernard reflects on the two years since bp launched its net zero ambition, the challenges faced, and looks ahead to the opportunities presented by the energy transition. Read the full article
5/12/21 – Bernard talks to TIME magazine’s Vivienne Walt about the role bp and other greening companies have to play as the world transitions towards a lower carbon future. Read the full interview
21/10/21 – Giulia, along with Emma Delaney, SVP of customers & products, joined a panel during India's annual energy forum to discuss the importance of the nation’s role in the energy transition, the need for clean and affordable energy, and where bp fits in, today and in the future. Read Giulia’s LinkedIn blog
29/9/21 – What role can the energy industry play in helping governments meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, signed six years ago? Spencer talks through the options in a Reuters Live Twitter broadcast
16/9/21 – Giulia joins a panel at the German Association of Energy and Water Industries congress to discuss the importance of collaboration for the world to get to net zero, especially in the energy and industrial sectors
15/9/21 – William comments on bp’s announcement that it is joining with NYK Line, one of the largest global shipping and logistics companies, to collaborate on future fuels and transportation solutions to help hard-to-abate industrial sectors, including shipping, to decarbonize
10/9/21 – Emma comments on the significance of our new deal with British Airways in the drive to decarbonize the skies
28/7/21 – “To tackle the climate emergency, bp needs to switch to 100% renewables or shut down.” That's just one comment put to our CEO Bernard in the 18 months since he joined social media. Watch his responses in the videos and find out how you can ask your own questions
