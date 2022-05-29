Site traffic information and cookies

Comment and analysis

Hear what bp’s leadership team has to say on the direction of the company and the progress of the energy transition

Backing Britain: an interview with Louise Kingham

It’s been a busy first year in her role as UK head of country for bp, with a raft of new ways we’re working to support the economy, skills development, and the country’s path to net zero. Here, we ask Louise Kingham what’s got her most excited for the future 

Read the full interview

Notes, blogs, news and views

Partnership power

13/10/22 – Guilia on why joining forces with Iberdrola in Spain and Portugal is great news for EV drivers and low-cost green hydrogen in the region

Navigating the energy transition

25/7/22 – Giulia joins Goldman Sachs’s popular podcast, ExchangesGS, to discuss the world’s challenge of providing more energy with a lower carbon intensity, the huge investment this will require, and how bp is committed to providing secure, affordable, lower carbon energy and to deliver on our strategy

Investment opportunities for a net zero economy

6/5/22 – Following her participation on a panel at the Milken Institute’s 25th Global Conference in Los Angeles, Giulia shares her takeaways from the debate on how investors can help clients to transition. Read her post on LinkedIn

New market for bp in Japan

23/3/22 – As bp announces plans to join forces with leading Japanese offshore wind developer Marubeni Corporation, Anja-Isabel shares her views on the partnership’s potential to build important new clean energy resources for Japan and Asia. Read her LinkedIn post

Bernard talks to the Financial Times

16/2/22 – Speaking to the Financial Times’ senior energy correspondent Tom Wilson, Bernard reflects on the two years since bp launched its net zero ambition, the challenges faced, and looks ahead to the opportunities presented by the energy transition. Read the full article

pdf / 967.1 KB

Bernard talks to TIME magazine

5/12/21 – Bernard talks to TIME magazine’s Vivienne Walt about the role bp and other greening companies have to play as the world transitions towards a lower carbon future. Read the full interview

CERAWeek panel discussion

21/10/21 – Giulia, along with Emma Delaney, SVP of customers & products, joined a panel during India's annual energy forum to discuss the importance of the nation’s role in the energy transition, the need for clean and affordable energy, and where bp fits in, today and in the future. Read Giulia’s LinkedIn blog

‘Mission possible’

29/9/21 – What role can the energy industry play in helping governments meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, signed six years ago? Spencer talks through the options in a Reuters Live Twitter broadcast

‘It takes effort, it takes all of us’

16/9/21 – Giulia joins a panel at the German Association of Energy and Water Industries congress to discuss the importance of collaboration for the world to get to net zero, especially in the energy and industrial sectors

Decarbonizing shipping

15/9/21 – William comments on bp’s announcement that it is joining with NYK Line, one of the largest global shipping and logistics companies, to collaborate on future fuels and transportation solutions to help hard-to-abate industrial sectors, including shipping, to decarbonize

Sustainable aviation fuel collaboration with British Airways

10/9/21 – Emma comments on the significance of our new deal with British Airways in the drive to decarbonize the skies

Bernard answers your questions

28/7/21 – “To tackle the climate emergency, bp needs to switch to 100% renewables or shut down.” That's just one comment put to our CEO Bernard in the 18 months since he joined social media. Watch his responses in the videos and find out how you can ask your own questions

In the press

Follow coverage of bp in the international press

29 May 2022

Louise Kingham, SVP, Europe, and UK head of country for bp, talks to the Telegraph’s Rachel Mallard about energy prices, the windfall tax and what bp can do to help to bring down bills

14 January 2022 – Emma Delaney talks to Reuters reporter Ron Buosso about how, for bp, fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car
11 October 2021 – Lightsource bp’s Bighorn solar project that will now power a Colorado steel mill threatened with closure is ‘a shining example of the energy transition’, writes Derek Brower in the Financial Times
13 July 2021 – Bernard Looney speaks with Alix Steel at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit about his climate priorities and how oil and gas companies can achieve net zero emissions
12 March 2021 – The New York Times talks to Andy Lane, who heads up the Net Zero Teesside project for bp, about our role as lead operator and the potential for carbon capture and storage in the UK pdf / 3 MB
18 January 2021 – Bernard Looney joins UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's build back better business council to develop a post-pandemic plan; reports George Parker and Daniel Thomas in the Financial Times

