Kerbside convenience: our moves to reimagine retail

bp has announced an agreement to acquire TravelCenters of America (TA) – a coast-to-coast network of large-scale mobility and convenience sites serving US highways.



The TA travel centres average 25 acres per site (an American football field is about an acre!) and offer drivers a huge range of amenities when they need a break on the road – from coffee to dining, stores to truck maintenance and repairs.



The deal, which is subject to regulatory and TA shareholder approval, will add around 280 sites across 44 states to our retail network – almost doubling bp’s worldwide convenience gross margin overnight.



It complements our existing network stateside, as our bp, ampm or Thorntons LLC sites are mainly found at off-highway locations.







“This is bp’s strategy in action. We are doing exactly what we said we would, leaning into our transition growth engines. This deal will grow our convenience and mobility footprint across the US and grow earnings with attractive returns.”

Bernard Looney, bp chief executive officer



