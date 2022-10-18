Our latest steps in electrification

Quick stop to charge and shop

German supermarket giant REWE has said it will add ultra-fast Aral pulse EV charging points to 180 of its sites across the country by the end of 2024. Up to six chargers operated with electricity from 100% renewable energy are planned for each site.



That could add up to at least 720 charging points with a charging capacity of up to 54,000kW being installed across the network.



The new 150kW chargers can provide up to 150 kilometres (93 miles) of range in just 10 minutes – meaning customers can quickly and conveniently charge up while doing their shopping.





“Partnerships like these are exactly what we need to rapidly expand our range of e-charging systems. Our goal is to provide our customers with fast and reliable charging where they need it.” Alexander Junge, Aral board member for e-Mobility

More to come: Aral and REWE, which have been in partnership since 2016, are considering fitting chargers at an additional 600 non-REWE-owned locations in Germany.