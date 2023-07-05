Energy Outlook 2023 part 2: How energy is used

This new publication looks at how the energy we use in our everyday lives may change over the next 30 years. It highlights some of the main opportunities and uncertainties of energy in industry, transport and buildings. The energy transition is likely to increase the range of energy choices available to energy users, so insights like these are more necessary than ever.

This chapter follows the publication of the wider bp Energy Outlook 2023 in January. For the bigger picture you can download the full report here.