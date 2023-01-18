Energy Outlook 2023 – the quiz

About Energy Outlook 2023

bp’s Energy Outlook 2023 explores the key uncertainties surrounding the energy transition and focuses on three scenarios (Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum).

These scenarios are not predictions of what is likely to happen, or what bp would like to happen. Rather, they are designed to span a wide range of the outcomes possible out to 2050. In doing so, they can be used to inform bp’s core beliefs about the energy transition and help to shape a bp strategy that is resilient to the uncertainty surrounding the speed and nature of the energy transition.

The scenarios in this year’s Outlook have been updated to take account of two major developments over the past year: the Russia-Ukraine war and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US.