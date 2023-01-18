Site traffic information and cookies

Energy Outlook 2023 – the quiz

Release date:
18 January 2023
As bp prepares to launch its annual Energy Outlook report exploring the future of global energy markets, test your knowledge of the energy transition with our quick and easy quiz. And, for the bigger picture, sign up to our webcast with bp chief economist Spencer Dale on 30 January
Question 1

Across all three scenarios in the report, which region has the largest growth in liquefied natural gas exports to 2030?
Correct! Growth in US exports accounts for more than half of the increase in global LNG supplies out to 2030, according to the New Momentum and Accelerated scenarios, and around two-thirds of overall growth in Net Zero.

Oops, wrong answer! Growth in US exports accounts for more than half of the increase in global LNG supplies out to 2030, according to the New Momentum and Accelerated scenarios, and around two-thirds of overall growth in Net Zero.

Question 2

In bp’s Net Zero scenario, which region has the largest offshore wind capacity by 2050?
Correct answer! China has 424GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2050 – three times that of the US.

Oops, wrong answer! China has 424GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2050 – three times that of the US.

Question 3

In bp’s Net Zero and Accelerated scenarios, which form of transport consumes the largest amount of biofuels in 2050?
Correct answer! More than 50% of biofuels are used in the aviation sector, according to the Accelerated scenario, and more than 60% in Net Zero. By 2050, bio-derived sustainable aviation fuel (biojet) accounts for 30% of total aviation demand in Accelerated and 45% in Net Zero.

Oops, wrong answer! More than 50% of biofuels are used in the aviation sector, according to the Accelerated scenario, and more than 60% in Net Zero. By 2050, bio-derived sustainable aviation fuel (biojet) accounts for 30% of total aviation demand in Accelerated and 45% in Net Zero.

Question 4

In bp’s Accelerated scenario, how many electric cars are on the road in 2050?
Correct answer! The number of electric vehicles (including battery electric and plug-in hybrids) in the global parc reaches 2 billion by 2050 – up from around 20 million in 2021.

Oops, wrong answer! The number of electric vehicles (including battery electric and plug-in hybrids) in the global parc reaches 2 billion by 2050 – up from around 20 million in 2021.

Question 5

Across all three scenarios, which sector sees the greatest demand for hydrogen?
Correct answer! By 2050, transport makes up 35-45% of hydrogen demand.

Oops, wrong answer! By 2050, transport makes up 35-45% of hydrogen demand.

bp Energy Outlook 2023 – image compilation
About Energy Outlook 2023

bp’s Energy Outlook 2023 explores the key uncertainties surrounding the energy transition and focuses on three scenarios (Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum).

 

These scenarios are not predictions of what is likely to happen, or what bp would like to happen. Rather, they are designed to span a wide range of the outcomes possible out to 2050. In doing so, they can be used to inform bp’s core beliefs about the energy transition and help to shape a bp strategy that is resilient to the uncertainty surrounding the speed and nature of the energy transition. 

 

The scenarios in this year’s Outlook have been updated to take account of two major developments over the past year: the Russia-Ukraine war and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US. 

The three scenarios


Accelerated and Net Zero explore how different elements of the energy system might change to achieve a substantial reduction in carbon emissions. They can be viewed as ‘what if’ scenarios: what might need to change if the world collectively takes action for CO2-equivalent emissions (CO2e) to fall by around 75% by 2050 (relative to 2019 levels) in Accelerated and over 95% in Net Zero. 

 

New Momentum is designed to capture the broad trajectory along which the global energy system is currently travelling. It places weight on the marked increase in global ambition for decarbonization in recent years, as well as on the manner and speed of it over the recent past. CO2e emissions in New Momentum peak in the late-2020s and by 2050, are around 20% below 2019 levels. 

