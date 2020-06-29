Pride without prejudice

For 35 years, Paul has kept his gender dysphoria secret from all but a handful of people. Paul says, “I might have been born this way, but Emma – that’s what I call her – that’s the way I feel I was meant to be.”





Paul’s story isn’t uncommon, says Bobbi Pickard, a senior project manager in bp’s IT group and a member of the transgender community. “It’s a really lovely film,” she says, “and an important, brave thing for bp to make such a public stand for the trans community. It might also be the biggest step Paul has ever taken in his life.”

Having come out publicly in 2017, Bobbi knows all about taking big steps. It was around the same time that Stonewall switched its position to fully support the transgender community and it felt like the wider societal conversation was shifting in a positive direction. Three years later, though, Bobbi isn’t sure if she would make the same decision right now.

