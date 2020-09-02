Ready for lift-off

How do you find the next big idea? What might the billion-dollar business of tomorrow look like? Who are the entrepreneurs of the future? These are just some of the questions that bp’s business-building unit, Launchpad, was set up to explore.



Now, five bp people are hoping they might have the answers after they were chosen from more than 100 internal applicants around the world to run their idea through Launchpad’s new internal incubation programme.



Each founder, as they’re known, has spent the past 12 weeks working with Launchpad coaches to put their ideas to the test, conducting market research, developing business cases and assessing technology options.



But they’ve just faced their toughest trial yet – a formal presentation to Launchpad’s pitch committee, who will decide whether to take them forward to the second stage of the programme. Success would mean more funding, more coaching and the chance to begin developing what’s known in the start-up business as a ‘minimum viable product’.

“This is a brand-new programme we’ve designed to help us access the entrepreneurial spirit that we know exists in bp. We wanted to be able to light up people’s ideas, help them take something they’re truly passionate about and test it.” Val Nefyodova, the incubation programme’s leader

Siobhan Clarke is one of Launchpad’s operating partners and a member of the pitch team. “I’m looking for a handful of things,” she explains. “Do they truly believe in their idea? Have they applied critical thinking and been willing to really push through those difficult questions? Are they able to adapt and take coaching? You can spot these things in the way someone talks. It’s all about backing their passion and making sure they have the resilience.”