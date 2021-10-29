Our role in the UK’s green industrial revolution

Our bp pulse network – the UK’s most-used – is expanding from 7,500 charging points in 2019 to 16,000 by 2030.
A bp venture that employs AI technology to optimize building energy use and lower emissions by 10-15%.
We’re the preferred bidder for two offshore wind leases, with the capacity to power more than 3.4 million UK households.
We have 223 large-scale UK solar projects, totalling 1.5GW, and are in consultation for our largest UK project to date (350MW).
We’re investing in UK firm C-Capture and other game-changing tech companies to help deliver our net zero ambition.
We’re developing integrated energy and mobility solutions to support UK cities’ net-zero goals. Our first partnership is with Aberdeen.
We’re creating the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facility and developing a green hydrogen transport hub – contributing 20% to the UK’s 5GW 2030 target.
We’re leading Net Zero Teesside, which will capture carbon equivalent to the energy use of three million homes every year.
We’re developing and expanding the supply of lower-emitting sustainable aviation fuel to UK airports.
