In safe hands: bp’s women engineers

She’s a project engineer with bp’s gas & low carbon energy team. Part of her job is to help make sure that the turbines, equipment and people working on repowering projects are kept safe throughout, especially when working hundreds of feet in the air. Repowering involves replacing older turbines with newer and more efficient versions.

“These days, you can find me either in the office working on risk management or in the field supporting contractor management, doing equipment inspections, or doing self-verification safety checks,” she says.



Miranda, 26, joined bp in June 2021 after an internship and is part of a programme that will see her gaining experience in a variety of roles over three years. For someone who loved maths and science at school, a career in engineering seemed like a natural choice.

“During my first year in university, I met a woman who worked in the renewable energy industry designing wind turbines and I was sold! I walked straight to my advisor’s office and declared my major,” says Miranda, who studied at the University of Michigan.

For the meantime, she’s enjoying the views when she’s up on the turbines, especially at the Goshen wind farm in Idaho, where on a clear day, she can see Grand Teton National Park. “An engineering degree opens the door to so many different paths,” she says. “I love that flexibility – it’s like a choose-your-own-adventure career. 10/10 would recommend!”