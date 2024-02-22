Growing the value of bp

We will be pragmatic and relentlessly returns-focused

Most important is to ensure absolute discipline in investing our scarce capital, in oil and gas and our transition businesses. Yes, we want to help scale lower carbon energy value chains and position ourselves to profit from them. But we must remain flexible, adjusting in line with changing demands and societal needs – as we have done previously.

We’re a stronger company because of our disciplined management of the balance sheet over the past several years, including disciplined allocation of investment capital. That’s at the core of a financial frame focused on optimizing returns and growing distributions for shareholders.

We plan to get simpler to create value

For bp, the past four years have largely been about origination. Everywhere you look across the business we have tons of options – in oil and gas, solar, bioenergy, hydrogen, offshore wind, EV charging.

The big focus now is getting our organization, the engineers and the commercial people moving from origination to execution. Focusing means forcing the pace on decisions, stopping lower-value activity and reallocating our people to the right place to speed up delivery times on projects to increase value. To me, it's all about focus, challenging ourselves to simplify everywhere we can.

Take our oil and gas business as an example. Over the past few years, we have centralized projects and operations and created agile squads that move to priority work. We have a ‘design one, build many’ mindset, and we have continued to lead on digitization and technology.

This is delivering results, creating value and lowering emissions. Our underlying oil and gas production grew by 2.6% last year and we expect to grow earnings (EBITDA) to 2025, then keep them at that level through to 2030, with the capacity to sustain earnings at this level well into the next decade.

At the same time, we’ve got targets and aims on emissions. We’ll have an update in March on what we’ve achieved in 2023, but I can share that we have hit an incredible milestone by deploying our methane measurement approach across our largest operated upstream oil and gas assets.

