Investing in today’s energy system – and tomorrow’s too

bp talks about the energy transition in terms of ‘and, not or’. What does this mean for the oil and gas business?

Our approach to the transition is all about balance. Today, oil and gas supplies around 55% of global energy demand1. Weaning the world off its dependence on oil and gas in an orderly way, one that won’t cause the type of shock that we saw with the war in Ukraine, will take time.

The world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. And the transition needs to be orderly. Our oil and gas operations have a fundamental role to play in supporting this transition. We’re increasingly channelling the revenues from this business into lower carbon technologies.



Just as importantly, our lower carbon businesses can draw on our know-how in delivering large-scale oil and gas projects.

