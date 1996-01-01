Flagship enterprise – Mumbai mobility station a marker of India on the move

Customers were welcomed with the traditional ‘namaste’ greeting at the launch of the flagship Jio-bp mobility station just outside Mumbai this week.
With food, fuel and mobility offers all new to India – the site is the first of an existing network of 1,400 sites to be rebranded to Jio-bp over the coming months.
The opening marked a milestone moment for partners, bp and Reliance, who formed a joint venture in 2020 – with a shared goal to become a leading player in what is expected to be one of the fastest-growing fuels and mobility markets globally over the next two decades.
For the first time, drivers can fill up with additivized fuels, containing our ACTIVE technology that helps to keep engines cleaner.
The opening also marks the launch of the Wild Bean Cafe brand in India, serving its signature coffee, alongside a range tailored with a distinct local flavour, including masala chai, samosas, upma, paneer tikka rolls and chocolate lava cake.
Also available is a new Castrol Express Oil Change, where two-wheeler customers will be offered free vehicle health checks and oil changes. bp's Castrol lubricants brand is already familiar to Indian customers as the largest-selling brand for two-wheelers and passenger cars in India.
Customers will be able to pick up a snack, get an oil change and eventually charge their vehicles at the Jio-bp mobility stations
Jio-bp sees the Wild Bean Cafe launch in India with local specialities
In another first for India, additivized fuels are now on offer at the mobility stations
Two-wheeler customers can stop for a free Castrol oil change
Looking ahead, Jio-bp aims to be at the forefront of providing energy for India’s growing electric mobility sector, too. The network will offer EV charging and battery swap stations for two wheelers, which make up the largest proportion of the country’s EV market today, with one sold every two seconds.
At the moment, riders in Delhi can turn up at select swap stations and exchange a used battery for one that’s freshly charged, in less than a minute. These batteries have the potential to power millions of journeys, while also helping to significantly improve air quality in India’s second-largest city.
And in Delhi and Bangalore, Jio-bp has entered into an agreement with food delivery service Swiggy to provide battery swapping for 200 of its e-2-wheelers.
Jio-bp is also working with BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing and EV charging company based in Delhi. Together, the companies will set up EV charging stations across India, expanding to additional cities in the next two years.
Battery-swap stations for two- and three-wheelers will be available for EV customers
The Jio-bp rollout reinforces the significant role that convenience and mobility will play in bp’s pivot from international oil company (IOC) to international energy company (IEC). By 2030, we expect to double our earnings from this part of the business to more than $10 billion globally.
The joint venture with Reliance brings to life the three strategic pillars of bp’s customer-facing businesses:
In this way, India emerges as a shining example of bp customer focus on providing solutions that work for people and planet.
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter