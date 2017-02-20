Juniper’s journey: from construction to installation - a new platform for Trinidad and Tobago

What are the jacket and topsides?

Juniper’s jacket is a massive four-sided tower that sits on the seabed. It weighs 4,470 tons - equivalent to more than 12 Boeing 747s fully loaded for take-off - and will stand 383 feet (115 metres) high. The jacket is designed to sit just above sea level in 360 feet (110 metres) of water. It is shown here on its side during assembly in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, US.

The topsides, or deck, house the platform’s production facilities, including safety systems, the helideck and the subsea controls. Weighing 5,000 tons, they fit on top of the jacket. Below, a member of the team looks on at the construction process at the Trinidad Offshore Fabricators (TOFCO) yard in La Brea, Trinidad and Tobago.

A bird’s-eye view from a drone of the TOFCO yard. Juniper is the sixth platform that BP has fabricated in Trinidad and Tobago and one of the largest in the country’s history.

The topsides lit up at night, just prior to shipping out - Juniper will be the 14th offshore installation for BP in Trinidad and Tobago.

The jacket on its long journey to the Caribbean Sea. It travelled 2,600-miles (4,200-kilometres) by barge to Trinidad and Tobago.

Having arrived on site, the jacket is submerged into the water.

Below, the Thialf, a deepwater construction vessel, carrying out platform installation.

The platform is now fully completed off the south east coast of Trinidad.