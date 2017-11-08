A desert and a deadline: marking first gas in Oman

And that’s not all…

BP and Oman signed the first exploration agreement in 2007.

The project moved from ‘execute’ to first gas in just 42 months.

At the height of construction, 13‚500 people worked on the Khazzan project…

…with 90 million man-hours logged…

…and 60,000 chapattis made every day to feed the workforce.

BP laid 45 miles (70 kilometres) of tarmac road. By comparison, there were just 19 miles (30 kilometres) of tarmac road in the whole of Oman in 1970.

It is a 6 hour drive from Muscat to Khazzan.

BP also laid 37 miles (60 kilometres) of pipe to supply water to the Khazzan site.

In the space of one year, the Khazzan team went from 1 drilling rig to 10…

…and drilling 3 wells a year to 30.

Each well is approximately 2.7 miles (4.5 kilometres) in length. Typically, horizontal wells then travel another 3,200 feet (1,000 metres) laterally.

In summer, the desert heat can rise above 50˚C (122˚F)

More than 250 miles (400 kilometres) of pipeline will be laid over Khazzan’s lifetime.

Khazzan is now producing and processing gas from its first 60 wells in a field that will make a significant contribution to Oman’s domestic supplies. Under the first phase of development, Khazzan is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) from 200 wells. A second phase - approved by the government in November 2016 and now under appraisal – would add another 0.5 bcf/d.