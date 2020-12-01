Lightsource bp turns 10

In 10 years, Lightsource bp (LSbp) has gone from feisty start-up to shining light on the solar scene. It all began at the end of 2010, when Lightsource Renewable Energy set up shop with six people crammed into a tiny corner of a London office.

From small beginnings, the company has gone on to big things, now with activities in 14 countries. Over the past decade, it’s seen and embraced huge developments in the solar industry – from the dramatic fall in the costs of solar power to the rise of sun-tracking solar panels.



It joined forces with bp in 2017 and rebranded to Lightsource bp the following year. But despite the changing landscape, LSbp has remained true to its roots: it’s a solar business with strong financing expertise. And, as a result, the company has grown steadily, from its first 0.7-megawatt (MW) UK solar farm in 2010, to having developed three gigawatts (GW) of solar to date.



So, as LSbp celebrates its 10th birthday, we share 10 reasons why we’re proud to work with this remarkable team.