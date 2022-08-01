Backing Britain: an interview with Louise Kingham

What does ‘backing Britain’ mean for bp?

In short, backing Britain is about using our skills and resources to keep providing the home-grown energy security the UK needs while helping the country to achieve its net zero ambitions.



And that’s important to us because, first and foremost, the UK has been our home for more than a century. And we’re proud of that. Secondly, the diversity of projects and investments planned in the UK are a microcosm of bp’s strategy at work. We’re investing in high-quality oil and gas projects while working to lower emissions in the North Sea, and we’ve got all these low carbon projects in wind, solar, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, electric charging. And then we’ve got a successful retail network and convenience offer that we also want to grow.



What are you most excited about?

I love the diversity of our projects, but the most exciting are the groundbreaking ones, where we’ve got to create new markets. The work we’re doing in Teesside is a great example – we’ve got big decarbonization projects under way, including Net Zero Teesside Power, H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside. Together, they are a real opportunity to breathe new life into a part of the UK that has experienced some tough times in the past few decades – these projects could help to create jobs and new markets and build out new local supply chains. They could be a real anchor for a lot of new employment and economic development in a greener economy.