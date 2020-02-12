More than a job

His previous role was in BP’s Alternative Energy developments team, scouting and developing those ideas that can transform the energy landscape as we know it.

Technology and innovation developed at pace are key to making strides towards a low carbon future. Fabio, in his new role, is supporting the implementation of technology strategy across BP. It's a role for which he has a good grounding.

That meant working closely with companies that are developing digital platforms to connect consumers with local, low carbon electricity to power their homes and transport.

BP recently invested in once such company. Grid Edge, a UK-based start-up whose predictive energy management technology enables customers to adapt their energy use, leverage periods of high renewable power generation, and effectively use their building’s flexibility in energy demand and generation like a giant battery, to reduce costs and carbon emissions. The technology typically enables customers to lower carbon emissions by 10 to 15%, with some registering a reduction of more than 30%.

Fabio and his team also worked on the deal that led to BP’s investment in Voltaware, a company that has developed an internet-enabled monitoring system to track energy consumption. Voltaware sensors relay real-time information from individual appliances to a smartphone, allowing the user to adjust their electricity usage, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Fabio’s work matches his own personal belief that you should leave the world in a better place than you found it. And, as such, he is determined to play his part in the fight against climate change – while working for BP.

