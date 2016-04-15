From lab to pump: how BP’s technologists created a new dirt-busting fuel

“If you want to demonstrate a certain performance attribute for a formulation, you need to build a robust test method for that,” he says.

“For example, we developed an engine test to demonstrate the ability of the fuels to rapidly clean up deposits – and another one to show the fuels’ performance to prevent rough running.”

It’s not only gasoline engine technology that is changing, on the diesel side, fuel injectors have also become more complex – now operating under some 3,000 bars of pressure and at speeds of up to 1,000 times faster than a blink of the eye. The holes which spray fuel into the engine are becoming smaller over time, meaning even tiny deposits can have a significant impact. BP’s latest diesel fuel with ACTIVE technology has been proven to combat these deposits – just as in gasoline engines.



For heavy-duty vehicle diesel engines, some testing takes place in a cell, and other tests occur on chassis dynamometers (otherwise known as rolling roads), where the team can control strict parameters.



“We can drive a heavy-duty vehicle for hours and hours on a set cycle,” says Richard Jones, expert technologist in diesel product development. “We set up a range of different ‘road’ conditions from urban to motorway, with the largest engine for a 44-tonne vehicle. As well as the clean-up action, we were able to show a very considerable fuel economy benefit with the ACTIVE technology.”