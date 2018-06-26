BP malaria programme wins UN award

The early diagnosis and treatment (EDAT) system has saved lives by significantly reducing malaria cases in an area plagued by mosquitoes.

Introduced in 2006 by BP and a range of local health agencies, the programme won the 2018 United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) under the category of ‘reaching the poorest and most vulnerable through inclusive services and partnerships.’

Changing lives in Teluk Bintuni

Dharmawan Samsu, BP Indonesia head of country Congratulations to the team for this achievement. It shows the quality of our work but also, how we are changing the lives of Teluk Bintuni residents in a positive way. "The success of the malaria programme, along with our other development programmes, has been made possible through a strong collaborative effort between BP, the Teluk Bintuni government, and communities.

Teluk Bintuni is located in the western part of Papua Barat and is home to the BP-operated Tangguh liquefied natural gas project. Some 50% of Teluk Bintuni is mangrove forests providing perfect conditions for mosquito breeding.

With the prevalence of mosquitos in the area, malaria was killing 114.9 in 1000 people in 2009. Since the introduction of the malaria programme, which has given communities in remote places convenient and affordable malaria checks and treatments, the morbidity rate dropped to 2.7 per 1000 people in 2016. The target is to reduce malaria morbidity rate to less than 1 per 1,000 people by 2020.