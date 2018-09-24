Methane matters: the science and the challenges

What is methane and how does it relate to natural gas?

It’s a gas whose molecules are made up of one atom of carbon and four atoms of hydrogen and it is the main component of natural gas. Natural gas is the fastest-growing hydrocarbon fuel and one that plays a part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. How can natural gas reduce emissions if it also creates them?

Because it can be substituted for coal and much less carbon dioxide is then emitted when it is burned. If gas is used to replace coal in power stations, the emissions will typically be halved – which has helped drive US emissions down to 1990s levels. It’s also a flexible, economical source of heat and, in liquid form or as a compressed gas, it can be used as a transport fuel. Only around 20% of all energy-related carbon dioxide emissions come from natural gas.



Did you know? Methane molecules consist of carbon and hydrogen, with the formula CH4

So gas is viewed as a good thing but methane as a bad thing. Why is that, when they are basically the same thing? Gas is a good thing when it is produced, distributed and consumed without reaching the atmosphere first. However, methane – the main component of natural gas – is understood to have a higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide if it finds its way into the atmosphere before it’s burned. That potential is estimated to be at least 25 times that of carbon dioxide over 100 years. So, while there is far less methane in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, it accounts for around one-fifth of man-made global greenhouse emissions on a like-for-like basis. Methane has a shorter lifetime in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, so its impact as a greenhouse gas is shorter-lived. But, stopping leaks is important to avoid adding to future levels of greenhouse gases and maximise the emissions-lowering potential of gas as an alternative to coal.

Toggle fullscreen The central processing facility at BP's Khazzan project in Oman reduces the need for equipment at each well site

Does all methane come from the energy industry? No. Methane is released in many ways. Some comes from natural sources such as wetlands, freshwater and volcanoes while up to three-fifths are estimated to come from human activity. Of that proportion, around two-fifths are thought to come from agriculture and around one-fifth from oil and gas production. Methane is emitted in the energy industry when gas is vented or flared – which was once routine but is now increasingly avoided – or when it escapes from pipes or equipment, as so-called ‘fugitive’ emissions. BP is supporting Princeton University’s work to improve scientific understanding of methane.

Toggle fullscreen Potential sources of methane emissions across the gas supply chain

So what is the industry doing to crack down on emissions? A lot of the ground work is simply to create better kit to detect and measure methane emissions. For example, the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, of which BP is a founder member, has launched an independent study to measure and compare methane emissions in global gas supply chains. It is also looking at new technologies to tackle emissions. Moreover, the World Bank has led a campaign for zero routine flaring of gas by 2030, which BP and others support. And eight companies, including BP, signed a set of principles for tackling methane challenges in November 2017.