Meet Bernard, BP’s new chief executive officer

Bernard Looney has risen through the ranks of BP, becoming chief executive officer 28 years after joining the company as a graduate engineer. He has most recently run our Upstream business worldwide, becoming known as an authentic and progressive leader with a track record of delivering safe and reliable operations. He now takes on the top job at a pivotal moment for the industry, with a mission to help BP navigate the rapidly changing energy landscape.

He’ll share a new corporate purpose as well as an ambition for BP in the coming days. In the meantime, find out more about Bernard, his background and career, and four issues ̶ beyond emphasizing safety as a core value ̶ that will be early priorities.



1. Engaging with society

When Bernard posted on Instagram for the first time last month, it wasn’t only in pursuit of ‘likes’ – in fact, just the opposite. He wants to engage directly with society, especially younger people and those who disagree with BP.

“I know a lot of people have views on oil and gas companies and our role in the energy transition,” he says in one early post. “I would like to use this platform to talk openly about that and explain the role BP can play, as I believe we share the same concerns and hopes.”

He’s spent just as much time listening offline, too. In the past few weeks, he’s sat down with investors, partners, policymakers, NGOs, academics, and the media all around the world.



And he’s clear that listening isn’t a one-time exercise – it will be the default operating mode. “We will listen, and we will engage more – including with our critics,” he says.



Follow Bernard on Instagram and LinkedIn.